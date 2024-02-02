Advocates, including NKY’s Joe Geraci, rally to urge lawmakers to take ‘decision action’ to reduce cancer

Staff report

Cancer patients, survivors and caregivers from across the state traveled to Frankfort Thursday to meet with elected officials. They let their lawmakers know that Kentucky must take decisive action against Big Tobacco to reduce the number of Kentuckians who will hear the words “you have cancer.”

“As someone whose life has been impacted by tobacco and cancer, I let our lawmakers know that they must do more to protect Kentuckians from Big Tobacco,” said Northern Kentuckian Joe Geraci, the husband of a survivor, father of a survivor, and lung cancer survivor himself.

“I am doing my part to ensure fewer Kentucky residents hear those three devastating words, ‘You have cancer,’ and now I am asking our lawmakers to stand up and do their part to reduce the burden of cancer in our state.”

Geraci, who lives in Edgewood, retired from a 32-year career with Cincinnati Bell — as public relations director — in 2002. He became committed to advancing cancer awareness after his battle with cancer. When he was diagnosed with cancer, Geraci was encouraged to call the American Cancer Society’s hotline. It was a move that prompted an ongoing commitment to the organization as a volunteer.

It was February 2004, when Geraci was diagosed. While training for a Cincinnati Reds fantasy camp, Geraci developed pneumonia. During his treatment, doctors discovered a spot on his lungs. A series of scans revealed lung cancer.

Geraci was not a smoker, but throughout his 32-year business career in Cincinnati as director of public relations for Cincinnati Bell and then as a lobbyist in Frankfort, he was often exposed to the smoke-filled rooms of many who were.

After his diagnosis, surgeons removed 20 percent of his lung; after that, he received months of chemotherapy. By the end of the year, he was cancer free.

Advocates urged state lawmakers to prioritize increasing funding to $10 million for programs that reduce tobacco use, which will prevent kids from starting to use tobacco and help people already addicted to tobacco quit. In doing so, Kentucky would take a decisive step towards reducing tobacco use and its devastating toll on our communities.

“This year, an estimated 30,630 Kentuckians will be diagnosed with cancer, and 10,250 are expected to die from the devastating disease,” said Doug Hogan, government relations director, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. “Furthermore, 37.8% of cancer deaths in Kentucky are attributed to smoking. Those gathered in Frankfort are calling on Kentucky lawmakers to change these stats by taking steps to make the fight against cancer a priority.”

Our state will see additional health and economic benefits from the impact of this funding increase.

For every $1 spent on comprehensive prevention and cessation programs, states receive up to $55 in savings from averted tobacco-related health care costs. So, a $10 million investment would be a significant step toward a healthier workforce and could save up to $550 million.

American Cancer Society

