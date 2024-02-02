Interact for Health to hold reception Feb.15 in Verona as part of Rural Investment Strategy initiative

As part of their recently launched Rural Investment Strategy, Interact for Health is hosting a series of networking events that will provide opportunities for community members to meet with Interact for Health staff and to learn more about the Rural Investment Strategy and The Rural Changemaker Grant opportunities.

Interact for Health plans to invest a total of $1M in rural communities throughout the 14 counties in their service area identified as rural across Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. Upcoming events in each state are free and open to the public:

Light bites and refreshments will be provided. Doors open at 3 p.m. and remarks from Interact President and CEO, Kate Schroder, will begin at 3:20 p.m. for each event. All community members are welcome to attend. Members of the media should note their occupation and company on the event RSVP.

Interact for Health