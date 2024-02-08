Aviatra Accelerators launches Master Class series to help women entrepreneurs grow their business

Aviatra Accelerators, a non-profit accelerator devoted to empowering women entrepreneurs through education, connections, and resources, announces the launch of their new in-person class series: “Master Class.” This transformative series is poised to kick off in February, with one-day classes offered quarterly.

Jill Morenz, President, and CEO of Aviatra Accelerators, shared her enthusiasm for the new series, noting, “Aviatra’s Master Class is designed to empower women entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills necessary for substantial business growth. The Master Class provide a unique opportunity for hands-on learning, ensuring that women business owners gain practical expertise in key areas.”

The Master Class program represents an innovative approach to one-day, in-person sessions designed exclusively for women business owners seeking to elevate their knowledge and expertise in specific areas critical for business expansion. Each class is carefully designed to deliver insights from industry experts focused on singular topics, providing a hands-on learning experience through practical clinics.

2024 Quarterly Schedule and Topics:

1. Increase Your Visibility with Public Speaking – February 24 2. Social Media: Ditch the Overwhelm and Make It Work for You – May 11 3. Physical Products: The Blueprint for Success – August 24 4. Financial Empowerment for Entrepreneurs: Decoding Success – December 7

The February Master Class will feature Lori Kirstein, creator of the “Goodbye Good Girl Project”, focused on confident communication for women leaders. Master Class presenters for May, August and December will be announced later this year.

The fee for each Master Class is $295 or $245 for Aviatra members and includes lunch. Each session will take place from 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM at Aviatra’s Covington office. To learn more about Aviatra Accelerators Master Class series or to register, visit www.aviatraaccelerators.org/MasterClass. To further support business owners, Aviatra offers the ‘Fuel Your Startup‘ program, focusing on enhancing profitability and productivity for businesses aged 6 months to 2 years. More information is available on the Aviatra Accelerators website.

