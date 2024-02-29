Beechwood boys returning to 9th Region tournament after come-from-behind win in district semifinal game

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The Beechwood boys basketball team that started the season with a new head coach and only one returning starter is going to the 9th Region tournament for the second consecutive year.

The Tigers won a gritty defensive battle against Holy Cross, 40-36, in the 35th District semifinals Wednesday and advance to the region no matter what they do against Covington Catholic in the district final on Friday at Holmes.

Some people doubted if Beechwood would make it this far after losing six straight games in January and seeing their record drop to 8-12. But the players remained positive.

“Coach (Ross) Hart kept telling us we’re writing our own story,” said junior Jack Sullivan. “He just kept telling us that all the work that we were putting in is eventually going to show and it did (Wednesday).”

Sullivan, the lone returning starter from last year’s team, played a key role in the outcome of the game. During the final 46 seconds, he made four of the six free throws the Tigers needed to secure the victory.

His last two foul shots with 11 seconds left made it a two-possession game and Holy Cross missed its last two field goal attempts. In the second half, the Indians went 4-of-17 from the field and 4-for-10 at the foul line for 12 points.

“We played a lot of different defenses,” Sullivan said. “We switched up a little to give them a different look and it worked. Our defense in the second half is why we won the game.”

Holy Cross opened the game with a 13-2 run and had a 24-16 halftime lead. Freshman guard Tyler Fryman made his first four field goal attempts to account for half of Beechwood’s points at the break.

The Tigers kept chipping away at the lead and went on top for the first time when junior Austin Navin’s 3-point goal made it 32-30 with 4:28 left in the fourth quarter.

After a tip-in basket by junior Carson Blackburn gave Beechwood a 34-32 lead, the Indians had a couple of chances to jump ahead at the free throw line, but they made only one of three foul shots.

The Tigers did the rest of their scoring at the line with Sullivan swishing four and Blackburn making a pair. They tied for game-high honors with 11 points.

“Jack Sullivan and Carson Blackburn have been two of our best players all year,” said coach Hart. “Even though the (field goal) percentages weren’t very good, we knew those were the guys we wanted to ride down the stretch and they responded, especially Jack at the foul line late.”

The other six teams that won boys district semifinal games Wednesday to earn 9th Region tournament berths were defending region champion Newport, Highlands, Lloyd, Dixie Heights, Cooper and Ryle.

The region draw is scheduled for Saturday morning at Northern Kentucky University’s Truist Arena.

Campbell County defeated Scott, 76-65, to win the 37th District title for the 11th straight year. Both of those teams advance to next week’s 10th Region tournament at Mason County.

Simon Kenton defeated Williamstown, 69-54, in the 32nd District semifinals on Wednesday. The Pioneers will play Walton-Verona in the district final at 7 p.m. Friday at Grant County. Both of those teams will move on to next week’s 8th Region tournament at Henry County.

HOLY CROSS 15 9 4 8 — 36

BEECHWOOD 6 10 8 16 — 40

HOLY CROSS (16-13): Arlinghaus 2 0 5, Rominger 4 0 8, Reinersman 2 0 4, Gabbard 3 2 10, McElheney 2 4 9. Totals: 13 6 36.

BEECHWOOD (16-14): Blackburn 4 2 11, McCormack 1 0 3, Brockett 0 2 2, Sullivan 3 5 11, Fryman 4 2 10. Navin 1 0 2. Totals: 13 11 40.

Three-point goals: HC — Gabbard 2, Arlinghaus, McElheney. B — Blackburn, McCormack, Navin.

Thursday girls basketball district finals

32nd DISTRICT AT GRANT COUNTY

Grant County vs. Simon Kenton, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT CONNER

Cooper vs. Ryle, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT ST VILLA MADONNA

Dixie Heights vs. St. Henry, 7 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT HOLMES

Holy Cross vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT NEWPORT

Highlands vs. Bellevue, 7 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Campbell County vs. Scott, 7 p.m.

Friday boys basketball district finals

32nd DISTRICT AT GRANT COUNTY

Walton-Verona vs. Simon Kenton, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT CONNER

Ryle vs. Cooper, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT VILLA MADONNA

Lloyd vs. Dixie Heights, 7 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT HOLMES

Covington Catholic vs. Beechwood, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT NEWPORT

Championship game: Newport vs. Highlands, 7 p.m.