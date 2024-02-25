Behringer-Crawford Museum to reopen following renovations on Tuesday with WWI uniforms, Barbie exhibits

After a short winter break for housecleaning and renovations, Behringer-Crawford Museum will welcome guests beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27.

Staff and volunteers have been working to spruce up existing exhibit spaces with new exhibits, including a collection of authentic World War I uniforms, accouterments and trench art. Witness the stories of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience woven into the fabric of these artifacts, offering a profound insight into one of the defining periods of the 20th century.

Guests will also be able to explore the evolution of the iconic 11.5-inch Barbie doll that captured the hearts and imaginations of generations. Celebrate over 60 years of Barbie fashion and fun with a stunning display of dolls, accessories, and memorabilia. Then, channel your inner Barbie and strike a pose in a life-sized, pink-obsessed Barbie box selfie station.

Saddle up for an exhilarating journey through the storied history of horse racing in “Race to Fame: Hometown Kentucky Derby Legends.” Opening its gates on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, the captivating exhibit invites visitors to immerse themselves in the thrilling world of the Kentucky Derby and discover the remarkable tales of hometown heroes who have left an indelible mark on the sport. From legendary jockeys to celebrated trainers, immerse yourself in the rich heritage and enduring legacy of Kentucky’s most prestigious horse race.

All exhibits are included with museum admission. Behringer-Crawford Museum is located at 1600 Montague Road-Devou Park, Covington, KY 41011. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday: 1-5 p.m. Closed Mondays and national holidays. Admission is free for BCM members, $9 for adults, $8 for seniors 60+ and $5 for children. Wednesdays are Grandparent’s Days: one grandchild is admitted free with each paying grandparent. Parking is free.

For more information, call 859-491-4003, email info@bcmuseum.org or go to www.bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum