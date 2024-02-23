Bellevue’s annual Winter Carnival & Chili Cook-Off is Saturday; check out Fairfield Avenue

Bellevue’s Annual Winter Carnival & Chili Cook-Off is Saturday, February 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Washington Ave./Fairfield Ave in Bellevue.

The 3rd Annual Winter Carnival & Chili Cook-Off will be featured.

Admission is free, and there will be free Kids games and prizes, a Pop-up Snow globe, Cincinnati Circus Performers, Popcorn with Police, Winter-themed vendors.

Of course, Chili can be purchased by the cup, tasting, or flight.

Have you ever had a chili flight?! It’s the perfect lunch.

As always, you can enjoy a drink out of a BED (Bellevue Entertainment District) cup. Drinks in BED cups may be carried, possessed, and consumed on Fairfield Avenue sidewalks, crosswalks, and in participating Fairfield Avenue businesses.

Shop with your drink, scope out some new spots, and have some family fun IN VUE at the Annual Winter Carnival & Chili Cook-Off.