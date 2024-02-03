Boone County Public Library encourages 1000 Books Before Kindergarten and offers prizes along the way

The Boone County Public Library is inviting preschoolers (ages 0-5) and their caregivers to participate in 1000 Books Before Kindergarten — and win prizes in the process. With the big prize being, your child will be ready for school.

Reading together is the most important activity to prepare your child for school, regardless of their age. Reading with a grown-up helps them build early literacy skills including knowledge of books, the alphabet, word sounds, and more.

It’s easier than you think.

Reading 3 books a day (about 5 minutes each) for one year adds up to 1,095 books. Or spread your reading over a longer period of time leading up to kindergarten. Count books read or listened to anywhere, and you can even read the same books over and over.

Registration & logging in

Families can participate in two ways:

• Beanstack App: Download the FREE Beanstack app and create an account, or sign into your existing account.

• Paper Logs: Visit bcpl.org to print a Reading Log, or visit any BCPL location to receive a copy.

Milestone rewards

Each time your child completes a 100-book milestone, visit the library for a small prize. All prizes must be picked up from a BCPL location.

Visit bcpl.org or email 1000books@bcpl.org for assistance.