Bridge replacement project over Campbell County’s Scaffold Creek set for March 4 though July 31

A bridge replacement project on KY 915 (Licking Pike) will begin on Monday, March 4. The project will consist of removing the existing bridge deck and beams, then setting new beams, and a deck.

The Scaffold Creek crossing at the 2.67 mile point will close to traffic on Monday, March 4, and will remain closed for 50 days while contractors install the new structure. The new bridge will provide a safer route for motorists for years to come.

A signed detour will be in place during the closure. Motorists will utilize U.S. 27, KY 2924 — Tollgate Road and KY 10 (W Main Street) to access KY 915 until reaching the work zone.

Once the new bridge is complete, crews will remove the detour and open the crossing to traffic, while completing other tasks throughout the project area.

The project, a $365,380.99 contract, was awarded to Hinkle Construction Services LLC of Paris. The project has a completion date of July 31.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can get Northern Kentucky road construction updates on the District 6 Roadshow.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6