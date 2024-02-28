Brossart wins low-scoring district semifinal game; Bellevue secures first 9th Region berth since 2010

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The regular season did not end well for the Scott girls basketball team. The Eagles lost five of their last six games and scored 37 points or less in four of those setbacks.

Scott’s offensive struggles continued Tuesday during a 37th District tournament game against Brossart. The Eagles had just 24 points with two minutes remaining, but they were able to come away with a 33-30 win to remain in the post-season playoffs.

Scott’s next game will be against Campbell County in the district final at 7 p.m. Thursday at Campbell County Middle School. Both teams will then advance to next week’s 10th Region tournament that starts Monday at Bourbon County High School.

Over the last four years, Brossart had won five straight games against Scott, including a 41-37 victory earlier this month.

It looked like the Mustangs would extend that streak Tuesday when they took a 25-22 lead on a field goal by sophomore Rachel Shewmaker early in the fourth quarter. But the Eagles scored nine straight points over the next seven minutes to go on top, 31-25, with 51 seconds remaining.

Brossart’s young team didn’t give up. A 3-point basket by freshman Greylee Kramer and field goal by eighth-grader Kylie Smith cut the margin to 31-30 with 0:35 left on the clock.

After Scott junior guard Kaia Peterson made a pair of clutch free throws, Brossart turned the ball over on its next possession and then missed a 3-point attempt as time expired.

Scott eighth-grade guard Noelle Price scored five of her game-high 16 points during the fourth quarter. It was her 3-point goal that put the Eagles ahead, 27-25, during their late run.

The top scorers for Brossart were Kramer and Smith with 11 and 10 points. In the second half, Scott made all eight of its free throws and was 13-for-14 at the line overall.

The field for next week’s 9th Region girls tournament at NKU was decided in eight district semifinal games played on Tuesday. The winners were Cooper and Ryle in the 33rd District, Dixie Heights and St. Henry in the 34th District, Holy Cross and Notre Dame in the 35th District and Highlands and Bellevue in the 36th District.

Bellevue earned a region tournament berth for the first time since 2010 with a 53-51 upset win over Newport Central Catholic. In the final seconds, junior Jaylah Dowell made a layup on the low post that gave the Tigers their first-ever victory over NewCath.

“It was very emotional for me just seeing the look on our girls’ faces, like we did it.” said Bellevue coach Tommy Sorrell. “I was just really, really proud of our girls.”

Dowell finished with 13 points and junior guard Sydni Massey had 12 for the 22-8 Tigers, who also set a team record for most wins season. They will face Highlands in the district final at 7 p.m. Thursday at Newport.

In a boys district semifinal game on Tuesday, Walton-Verona came from behind to defeat Grant County, 63-50, and clinched a berth in the 8th Region tournament for the seventh time in the last nine years. In the fourth quarter, the Bearcats outscored Grant County, 23-10, making 11 of 12 free throws in the closing minutes.

Walton-Verona’s leading scorers were senior Julian Dixon with 24 points and junior Aaron Gutman with 14. Their team will face Simon Kenton or Williamstown in the district final at 7 p.m. Friday at Grant County.

Boys district basketball tournaments

32nd DISTRICT AT GRANT COUNTY

Wednesday

Simon Kenton vs. Williamstown, 7 p.m.

Friday

Championship: Walton-Verona vs. Simon Kenton-Williamstown winner, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT CONNER

Wednesday

Cooper vs. Conner, 6 p.m.

Ryle vs. Boone County, 7:45 pm.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT VILLA MADONNA

Wednesday

Lloyd vs. Ludlow, 6 p.m.

St. Henry vs. Dixie Heights, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT HOLMES

Wednesday

Covington Catholic vs. Holmes, 5:30 p.m.

Beechwood vs. Holy Cross, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT NEWPORT

Wednesday

Newport vs. Bellevue, 6 p.m.

Highlands vs. Newport Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Wednesday

Championship: Campbell County vs. Scott, 7 p.m.

Girls district basketball tournaments

32nd DISTRICT AT GRANT COUNTY

Thursday

Championship: Grant County vs. Simon Kenton, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT CONNER

Thursday

Championship: Cooper vs. Ryle, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT ST VILLA MADONNA

Thursday

Championship: Dixie Heights vs. St. Henry, 7 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT HOLMES

Thursday

Championship: Holy Cross vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT NEWPORT

Thursday

Championship: Highlands vs. Bellevue, 7 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship: Campbell County vs. Scott, 7 p.m.