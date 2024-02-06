Campbell County Attorney Denise Durbin named special counsel to Attorney General Russell Coleman

Staff report

Campbell County attorney Denise Durbin has been named among three attorneys newly-appointed to key positions within the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office.

Durbin has been named special counsel to Attorney General Russell Coleman, where she will work closely with Senior Counsel Wil Schroder. A Fort Thomas resident, Durbin previously served in the attorney general’s office as executive director of the Office of Victim Advocacy and as an assistant Commonwealth’s attorney in Campbell County.

Durbin also led the Crime Victim Project at the Children’s Law Center in Covington. She most recently was assistant dean and director of the University of Cincinnati College of Law’s Center for Professional Development. She earned her juris doctor from University of Cincinnati College of Law and both her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from University of Kentucky.

“With a deep commitment to serving victims of crime, especially the most vulnerable, Denise will be a major value-add as we protect families,” said Coleman. “I’m grateful she has returned to public service to help our office promote justice for all Kentuckians.”

The attorney general’s other appointments include Brystin Denguessi Kwin, of Lexington, as counsel to Deputy Attorney General Rob Duncan and Solicitor General Matt Kuhn, and Jacob Abrahamson, of Louisville, as assistant solicitor general.