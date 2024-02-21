CInci Observatory offering eclipse glasses for safe viewing of upcoming solar eclipse on April 8

As excitement builds for the upcoming solar eclipse, the Cincinnati Observatory is offering eclipse glasses for safe viewing of this rare celestial event.

On April 8th, a partial solar eclipse will be visible from Cincinnati and surrounding areas, offering a spectacular sight as the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, casting its shadow over our planet. To ensure that sky gazers can witness this phenomenon safely, the Cincinnati Observatory is offering specially designed eclipse glasses that provide the necessary protection for viewing the sun without risking eye damage.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer eclipse glasses to the community and provide a safe way for people to experience the wonder of a solar eclipse,” said Executive Director of the Cincinnati Observatory, Anna Hehman. “Eclipse glasses are an essential tool for anyone planning to observe the solar eclipse. This is a rare opportunity to witness one of nature’s most breathtaking phenomena, and we want to make sure that everyone can enjoy it safely.”

The eclipse glasses available from the Cincinnati Observatory certified with the ISO 12312-2 label for direct solar viewing. They feature special solar filters that block out 99.999% of the sun’s light, providing a safe viewing experience for observers of all ages.

The glasses are available at the Cincinnati Observatory for $5 a pair, limited to six per person. The observatory is open for sales on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from noon to 3 p.m., and on Friday evenings during astronomy evening events.

Those who purchase a membership to the Observatory will also receive eclipse glasses with their membership. The number of glasses you receive is based on the level of membership you purchase. Interested individuals are encouraged to secure their glasses early to ensure they are prepared for April’s solar eclipse.

“We do tend to sell out of the eclipse glasses pretty quickly, so we want to remind people to get them while they are still available,” added Hehman.

For more information about the Cincinnati Observatory’s eclipse glasses, click here.