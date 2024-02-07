City Briefs: Edgewood discusses KMart demolition, golf carts; Independence deals with zoning

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

EDGEWOOD

Edgewood City Council discussed golfcarts on city streets at their Monday night meeting. No action was taken, but the subject will be revisited at the first council meeting in March, on the 4th, with what they hope will have input from residents, as well as in depth research from City Attorney Frank Wichmann on KRS 189.2.

This state statute is the law for cities who don’t have city ordinances governing golf carts within the city, like Edgewood. Some residents already use the golf carts, and two of those residents were at the meeting Monday night. The February 19 council meeting will be canceled due to the President’s Day holiday.

In other news:

• Demolition of the the old Kmart building, as well as other buildings in the same center in Edgewood, is due to start in April of this year.

• The city is looking for a company to build a storage place around the antique firetruck which was one of the first firetrucks at the city, Mayor John Link said. Commissioner Darla Kettenacker questioned the process, but Link reminded her where the commission stood at the last discussion, and he explained that they couldn’t find any place already built to take the truck, so now they have to proceed with building one.

INDEPENDENCE

Independence city council discussed an issue brought to them by a resident whose house sits on a corner lot, and he is in the process of installing a pool in his backyard. It was determined that there has to be a text amendment to the zoning to be able to finish installing the pool because it doesn’t fit into the current residential zoning. Attorney Jack Gatlin hastily worded a text amendment so it can be sent to PDS by the deadline of Thursday to get the issue on the PDS agenda for the February meeting.

Council voted to amend the residential building code. The vote was unanimous.

They also voted for a resolution to join into another pledge to support Kenton County when they apply for a raise grant to build another section of KY 536 from Calvary Drive to KY 17. The pledge is not to exceed $50,000.

Another resolution passed which allows the city of Independence to enter into an interlocal agreement to manage the Section Eight housing with the Housing Authority of Covington. In older agreements the Housing Authority of Covington always managed Independence’s department as well as those of three other cities anyway, so council passed the resolution to formally give them the authority.