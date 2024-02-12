City of Edgewood named Liability Grant recipient from the Kentucky League of Cities

The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented the City of Edgewood with a 2023 Liability Grant. The funds enable KLC members to provide programs and services that reduce liability and create safer communities. KLC has awarded its insurance members more than $6 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.

“Cities are the hubs of Kentucky, where people work, live, and relax,” KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney said. “It is our pleasure to partner with the leaders of the City of Edgewood to make their community a safer place.”

The city used the funds to purchase fall protection materials.

Liability grants are just one of the many extra services cities and organizations get through KLC Insurance Services, Kentucky’s largest municipal insurance program. The agency helps members increase public safety with proactive programs and services. KLC insurance provides affordable liability, property, workers’ compensation, and other municipal insurance products.

In addition to insurance, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefits programs, legislative advocacy, financial and municipal law services, training, community development, and other resources that serve cities.

Kentucky League of Cities