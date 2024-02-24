‘Coolest Thing Made in Kentucky’ 2024 to be decided — nominations are open; it’s tournament!

The Kentucky Association of Manufacturers (KAM) has launched the KAM 2024 Coolest Thing Made in Kentucky Tournament presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance.

Now in its second year, the competition is an online voting, bracket-style tournament that allows Kentuckians to pick the 2024 Coolest Thing Made in Kentucky from among the thousands of world-class products manufactured in the Commonwealth. The winners will be announced in late April.

Nominations and voting can be found at Coolesthingky.com. In addition to the presenter, Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance, sponsoring the tournament are DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Built in the Bluegrass podcast.

KAM members and industry leaders were joined by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in announcing the 2024 Tournament during a recent press conference held in the State Capitol rotunda. The tournament showcases products made across Kentucky and the hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians who make them.

“Manufacturing is a top employer in Kentucky, a major user of industrial facilities, and a leading driver of the Commonwealth’s economy, providing nearly 18 percent of our state’s GDP,” said KAM Board Chairman John-Mark Hack. “But manufacturing is also cool. And the 2024 Coolest Thing Made in Kentucky tournament is a tremendous opportunity to let more people learn about the people and companies that produce amazing and innovative products that are used all over the world.”

Gov. Beshear said the 2024 Coolest Thing Made in Kentucky Tournament “is truly putting a big, bright spotlight on the things that we do in Kentucky.”

“You are making Kentucky a cool place to work, a cool place to live, and a really special place for our families, and for that, I am grateful,” Gov. Beshear said. “Our manufacturing and our private sector are being such great partners. American manufacturing is back bigger than it has been in a long time. And we prove in Kentucky that we can do it the best right here.”

Voting is open to the public. Products receiving the most votes in each head-to-head contest advance. Vote totals reset at the beginning of each round.



Following is information on how the voting works, along with the tournament schedule:

• Nominations are open through March 1.

• During the Fan Favorites round from March 12 to March 17, anyone may vote for up to five products per day.

• The First Round of 16 will be held from March 19 to March 24. The 16 products receiving the most votes in the Fan Favorites round will advance to the head-to-head tournament.

• In the bracket rounds (First Round of 16, Second Round of Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals, and Final rounds), anyone may vote once per day in each bracketed contest.

• The Second Round of Quarter-Finals are March 26 to March 31.

• The Semi-Finals are set for April 2 to April 7. The Finals are April 9 to April 14.

• The winner will be announced the last week of April.



Joining in the tournament announcement:

• Matt Bedingfield, chairman of Metals Innovation Initiative (MI2) – a Kentucky-based nonprofit that provides collaborative, industry-led executive leadership to attract and promote advanced research, sustainability, commercialization, and talent development in Kentucky’s metal industry. Bedingfield is also president of Wieland North America Recycling and Senior Vice President of Global Metals Management for Wieland Group.

• Kerry Creech, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing in Georgetown and KAM’s vice chairman.

• Jon Andrews of GM/Corvette.



The Chevrolet Corvette, produced at General Motors’ Bowling Green Assembly Plant in Bowling Green, was the competition’s 2023 winner. Under tournament rules, the Corvette is not eligible to compete this year.