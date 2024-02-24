Cooper senior Shaun Pouncy looking to continue family history in 9th Region boys basketball playoffs

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

During a four-year span from 1988 to 1991, every team that played in the 9th Region boys basketball championship game had at least one Pouncy brother in the lineup.

Alphonso and Corey Pouncy were starters on the Holmes team that won the 1988 region title. The following year, Holy Cross made it to the region final with Burt Pouncy as its starting point guard.

Holmes was 9th Region champion in 1990 and region runner-up in 1991. Corey played on both of those teams and helped the Bulldogs make it to the championship game of the 1990 state tournament at Freedom Hall in Louisville.

That’s the family history Cooper senior forward Shaun Pouncy carries into this year’s playoffs that start Monday when district tournaments begin.

This will be his last chance to win a region title like his father, Alphonso, and two uncles, Burt and Corey, did when they were in high school.

“I definitely want to follow in their footsteps and try to win one and see how happy they would be to see us celebrating after that,” Shaun said of family members who form their own cheering section during games.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound post player finished the regular season with team-high averages of 15.2 points and 9.1 rebounds for the 20-8 Jaguars. He became the team’s go-to player on offense in games when junior guards Jamil Rondon and Andy Johnson were injured.

“We talked to him about we’re going to start force feeding you on the inside and other guys can play off you,” said Cooper coach Tim Sullivan. “Shaun is so unselfish that it’s hard to get him to be like that. We just needed him to be a little more selfish and go to the rack when he’s got the ball.”

Cooper ranks among the top defensive teams in the state, allowing just 52.4 points per game. Shaun also plays an important role at that end of the court with a large portion of his rebounds coming off the defensive glass.

When he transferred to Cooper the summer prior to the 2022-23 season, Shaun wasn’t eligible to play in games during the regular season, but he made up for lost time during last year’s 33rd District playoffs.

After getting 22 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Boone County, Shaun posted another double-double in the district final with 17 points and 10 rebounds in a victory over Conner.

His junior season came to an unexpected end, however, in the first round of the 9th Region tournament. In the first half against Highlands, Shaun suffered a torn knee ligament that put him out of action. The Jaguars made it to the region final, but he didn’t get to play for the title, like his dad and two uncles.

Shaun gets one more opportunity to win a region championship. The first step comes Wednesday when Cooper will face either Conner or Heritage Academy in a 33rd District semifinal game.

“What I’m seeing about Shaun lately is he’s starting to come out of his shell and becoming a leader,” coach Sullivan said. “He knows that time is ticking and that his high school career is coming to an end. I feel like Shaun is trying to live it out every day, and we’re trying to get our other guys to do that.”

Shaun has two younger brothers, Jakare and Josiah, on the Cooper roster. That’s another motivating factor to win region because this will be the last time they’ll be on the same team.

Shaun still doesn’t know if he’ll play basketball or football in college. He’ll have to sort all that out after this season is over.

“We’re excited, but we can’t get ahead of ourselves,” Shaun said of the team’s attitude going into the playoffs. “We have to understand what is takes every day to get better because there’s a lot of great teams we’ll have to face.”

The leading contenders for the 9th Region title are defending champion Newport, Cooper and Covington Catholic. Each of those teams had a 1-1 record against the other two during the regular season. In last year’s region final, Newport made a last-second shot that defeated the Jaguars, 44-42.

If Cooper wins this year’s championship game, Shaun said he’d probably hug both of his brothers first and then celebrate with the rest of the Pouncy family.

“I love that our name is out there again, and we want to keep it out there,” Shaun said.

Boys district basketball tournaments

32nd DISTRICT AT GRANT COUNTY

Tuesday

Walton-Verona vs. Grant County, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Simon Kenton vs. Williamstown, 7 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT CONNER

Monday

Conner vs. Heritage Academy, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Cooper vs. Conner-Heritage Academy winner, 6 p.m.

Ryle vs. Boone County, 7:45 pm.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT VILLA MADONNA

Monday

Ludlow vs. Villa Madonna, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Henry vs. Dixie Heights winner, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT HOLMES

Wednesday

Covington Catholic vs. Holmes, 5:30 p.m.

Beechwood vs. Holy Cross, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT NEWPORT

Monday

Dayton vs. Bellevue, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Newport vs. Dayton-Bellevue winner, 6 p.m.

Highlands vs. Newport Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Monday

Campbell County vs. Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.|

Scott vs. Brossart, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Girls district basketball tournaments

32nd DISTRICT AT GRANT COUNTY

Monday

Simon Kenton vs. Walton-Verona, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Championship: Grant County vs. Simon Kenton-Walton-Verona winner, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT CONNER

Tuesday

Cooper vs. Boone County, 6 p.m.

Ryle vs. Conner, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT ST VILLA MADONNA

Monday

Lloyd vs. Villa Madonna, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Dixie Heights vs. Lloyd-Villa Madonna winner, 6 p.m.

St. Henry vs. Ludlow, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT HOLMES

Tuesday

Holy Cross vs. Holmes, 5:30 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Beechwood, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT NEWPORT

Monday

Newport vs. Dayton, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Highlands vs. Newport-Dayton winner, 6 p.m.

Newport Central Catholic vs. Bellevue, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Tuesday

Scott vs. Brossart, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Championship: Campbell County vs. Scott-Brossart winner, 7 p.m.

