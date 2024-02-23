Covington-based CTI Clinical Trials and Consulting granted prestigious accreditation for safety testing

CTI Clinical Trials and Consulting, a full-service global research provider, located in Covington’s RiverCenter, has announced that its North American laboratory facility has been granted the prestigious College of American Pathologists (CAP) Accreditation for Safety Testing.

This recognition is awarded to laboratories that demonstrate adherence to the most rigorous standards, highlighting CTI’s commitment to excellence in quality and precision across all aspects of our laboratory services.

“We are delighted that CTI Laboratories has received another CAP Accreditation,” said Alison Woodworth, PhD, DABCC, Clinical Director, Global Laboratory Services. “This accreditation demonstrates our commitment to patient safety and the highest quality clinical laboratory testing. CTI’s global central laboratories provide industry leading service in both the clinical trial and medical research communities.”

The CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program is acknowledged by the U.S. Federal Government as being on par with or even stricter than the government’s inspection standards, making it the premier benchmark for clinical laboratory accreditation.

This rigorous accreditation process emphasizes excellence in pathology and laboratory medicine through adherence to regulatory standards and routine demonstration of accurate test results.

After months of preparation, CAP conducts a thorough site visit and detailed review of the laboratory’s documentation and quality management systems. Additionally, CAP inspectors evaluate the qualifications of the laboratory personnel, the maintenance of the instrumentation and facilities, the safety program and its records, as well as the general administration.

CTI offers a worldwide, full-service laboratory, specializing in customized services including kit building, logistics, sample management and processing (including PBMC processing), bioanalytical and central safety testing, and sample storage through our biorepository. Our extensive and accomplished history spans across method development, validation, and the quantitative analysis of both small molecules and biologics. CTI’s expertise covers the entire spectrum of drug development in numerous clinical specialties, ranging from early preclinical stages through all clinical development phases, including bioequivalence.

CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services is a global, privately held, research service organization, delivering a complete spectrum of clinical trial and consulting services throughout the lifecycle of development, from concept to commercialization.

CTI’s focused therapeutic approach provides pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device firms with clinical and disease area expertise in rare diseases, regenerative medicine / gene therapy, immunology, transplantation, nephrology, hematology / oncology, neurology, infectious diseases, hepatology, cardiopulmonary, and pediatric populations.

CTI also offers a fully integrated multi-specialty clinical research site and complete global laboratory services. Now in its third decade, CTI is one of the 20 largest contract research organizations in the world, with associates in more than 60 countries across six continents. CTI is headquartered in the Greater Cincinnati area, with operations across North America, Europe, Latin America, MEA, and Asia-Pacific.

