Enzweiller Building Institute opens enrollment for ’24-25 school year for building trades, hands-on learning

The Enzweiler Building Institute (EBI) has opened enrollment for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year. Committed to excellence in construction education, EBI invites aspiring builders, craftsmen, and construction professionals to join its dynamic learning community.

With a history of producing skilled professionals in the construction industry, EBI stands as a beacon of quality education and hands-on training. Its programs are designed to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and experience needed to excel in various construction trades.

Key Highlights for Prospective Students:

Diverse Programs: Choose from a range of comprehensive programs tailored to meet the evolving demands of the construction sector:

• Carpentry

• Diesel Mechanics for Construction

• Electrical

• Facilities Maintenance and Remodeling

• Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

• Masonry

• Plumbing

• Welding



Expert Faculty: Learn from trade experts and experienced instructors who work in the industry and are dedicated to nurturing skills and guiding students towards success.



State-of-the-Art Facilities: Our modern facilities provide a conducive environment for hands-on learning, ensuring that students are well-prepared for real-world challenges. The Erlanger Campus is a 22,500 square foot facility in Boone County and the Covington Location is a 10,500 square foot facility recently opened in 2023.



Affordable Tuition: Tuition at EBI goes towards skilled trades training. There are no electives or general education requirements outside of the training required for the chosen trade.

Financial Assistance: Kentucky Excellence in Education (KEES) scholarships can be used to attend EBI. Kenton County residents cab inquire into opportunities available to apply for tuition assistance. EBI is also a recognized education provider by both the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation and Office of Veterans Affairs



Career Acceleration for Licensed Trades: For those pursuing a career in Electric, HVAC or Plumbing EBI is a recognized education provider for licensed trades in Kentucky. As such the number of hours required to begin a career are shortened by attending EBI to sit for licensure exams. Licensure means a higher wage.



Articulation with Gateway Community and Technical College: For students enrolled in electric, HVAC and welding credit hours are transferable to Gateway, meaning the student can pursue an associates degree by attending EBI.

Enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year is now open, and prospective students are encouraged to apply early to secure their spot in our prestigious programs.



Following are courses taught at the Enzweiler Building Institute, the mean wages for those trades and the rate of wage growth over five years:

Transforming lives through training, the Enzweiler Building Institute, operating since 1967, is dedicated to empowering individuals with the expertise essential for success in the construction industry and fostering a skilled workforce.

The Institute’s Boone County Campus is located at 2751 Circleport Drive Erlanger and the Institute’s Covington Location is at 3923 Winston Avenue, Covington.

For more information about the Enzweiler Building Institute contact Diane McConnell, Director of Workforce Development at 859-331-9500 or by email at diane@buildersnky.com.

Learn more at www.buildinginstitute.com.