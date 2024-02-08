First Lady Britainy Beshear encourages Kentuckians to support Saturday’s Shop & Share donation drive

First Lady Britainy Beshear this week invited Kentuckians to participate in the annual Shop & Share event this Saturday, Feb. 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at select Kroger, Food City, regional grocery and Starbucks locations.

The 15th-annual one-day donation drive on the Saturday before the Super Bowl is hosted in partnership with ZeroV and provides critical supplies for the commonwealth’s 15 state-designated regional domestic violence shelter programs. While Kentuckians shop for their game-day party items, they can also purchase items to share with survivors.

“As First Lady, and as a mom, my No. 1 goal is helping to make our Commonwealth a safer place for all our families. To do that, we must stand up against domestic violence and also support survivors,” the First Lady said. “We all have the chance to do that this Saturday, Feb. 10, at Shop & Share. Together, we can make a huge impact for survivors going through one of the most difficult moments of their lives.”

“All of us want to help but many times just do not know where to start,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. “That’s where Shop & Share comes in, by taking something we all do – going to the grocery store – and using that to help some of the most vulnerable people in our community.”

Since former First Lady Jane Beshear established Shop & Share in 2008, the event has raised more than $5 million in monetary and in-kind donations and made a positive impact in the lives of thousands of survivors.

First Lady Britainy Beshear said anyone interested in donating or volunteering at Shop & Share can visit ZeroV.org/ShopandShare to find the shopping lists and contact information for their local program.

ZeroV is the statewide coalition against intimate partner violence. Its 15 member programs serve survivors of intimate partner violence and their children in all 120 Kentucky counties. Donations from Shop & Share offset pantry expenses and increase the program’s capacity to provide services to survivors.

ZeroV CEO Angela Yannelli said Shop & Share donations not only help to meet survivors’ basic food and personal care needs, but also help meet emotional needs that empower survivors on the road to healing.

“Donations of things like cake mix, icing and sprinkles for birthdays and other celebrations bring joy into the lives of survivors who may not have been celebrated in years or for whom peace and joy may only come in glimpses,” Yannelli said. “The light that Shop & Share donations bring into a survivor’s life is life-sustaining, esteem-building and heartwarming, all of which are essential for a journey toward healing and safety.”

Yannelli said Shop & Share also offers community members an opportunity to talk with their children about healthy relationships for Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, which occurs annually in February.

“It takes everybody supporting survivors to create communities where we can all live and thrive in safety and peace. And not just adult survivors, but youth, too,” Yannelli said. “February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and I urge everyone, especially parents, to talk to kids about healthy relationships. Take the children in your life shopping this Saturday and use Shop & Share as an opportunity to discuss the type of behavior they should expect from a healthy relationship.”

Jessica Sharp, corporate affairs manager at Kroger Co., said the company was proud to partner with the First Lady and ZeroV once again for Shop & Share.

“At Kroger, our purpose is to feed the human spirit. We do that by not only keeping our shelves stocked and our doors open, but also by answering the higher calling to support the greatest needs in our community,” Sharp said. “I cannot imagine a worthier organization to support than ZeroV. They’re working diligently to ensure every household in the commonwealth, and every Kentuckian, can live and thrive in safety and peace.”

Office of First Lady Britainy Beshear