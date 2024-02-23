Florence council hears city administrative officer proposals for new positions, raises for mayor/council

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Florence City Administrative Officer Joshua Hunt announced that he has a proposal for replacing his old position of Director of Business and Community Development.

“In light of Florence’s growth and the expansion of services we offer, I propose restructuring the Director of Business and Community Development position into two separate roles: Director of Business Development and Director of Community Development,” Hunt addressed the council members in a special meeting this week.

“This strategic restructuring will enhance the efficiency of our city’s operations and allow us to better handle various critical initiatives, such as economic development, urban planning, zoning issues, property acquisitions, and business retention and expansion.”

In addition to dividing the duties of his old position, Hunt also proposed changes in the risk management.

He reminded council that originally the risk manager position focused solely on risk management responsibilities. Back in 2022, the position was examined and officials found that there was not enough work for a full 40 hour workweek, so they decided to expand the responsibilities. The result is Risk Manager/Community Projects Administrator. The reasoning was that they wanted someone who could help with the economic development activities which are historically understaffed, while still keeping up with risk management duties.

“It is in the best interest of the city to have a professional capable of handling special projects as assigned by myself or the Mayor,” Hunt explained.

The positions will report directly to Hunt.

Hunt said it was also time to take another look at raising the salaries of Mayor and Council members, not to affect this current mayor and council but the ones after the next election.

This is a part of taking a look at all salaries.

The proposed raises are for the mayor from $51,710 to $86,937, and the council will go from $17,563 to $20,605.

“A lot of different cities throughout the state are looking at this, they look at it every year,” said Hunt. “With the cost of inflation, pay scales are all over the place throughout the state.”

Changes in future salaries have to be made by the May before the election. Bringing the item to the attention of council now allows time for the members to hold two readings of an ordinance before May.