Hebron Kroger donates $10k they got for selling ‘Jones 30’ lotto ticket to Jones Middle School

Staff report

The Hebron Kroger that sold the winning lotto ticket to the ‘Jones 30’ donated its share of $10,000 to Jones Middle School.

On March 5, a group of educators and former educators — calling themselves the ‘Jones 30’ — hit the lottery for $1million.

The group had been buying lottery tickets for 14 years. All had worked at Jones and had formed a group collecting money, keeping a spreadsheet and religiously playing the same set of numbers the group chose. Over the years some fell off through retirement or moving away and new ones joined in but they kept the group to 30.

Only 13 of the winners remain on the school staff. The others are either retired or work in other Boone County schools and neighboring districts. “The Jones 30” — from Jones and other schools — are still showing up for work, shared a reunion, storytelling — and excitement.

Now, Jones Middle School gets a share, too, since Hebron Kroger has presented a check for $10,000 — representing the fee they got for selling the winning ticket — at an event at the store on Wednesday.