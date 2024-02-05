Holmes to celebrate William Grant High School Night and 60th anniversary of 9th region championship

Celebrate the 60th anniversary of William Grant High School’s 9th region basketball champions on William Grant Night.

The Tom Ellis Athletic Memorial Foundation, Covington Board of Education, and the Holmes community announce “William Grant High School Night” on February 12.

This special celebration will mark the 60th anniversary of William Grant High School’s 9th region basketball championship, won by the Grant Warriors in 1964 after a 67-57 victory over Holy Cross.

All past basketball team members, alumni, and families of William Grant are invited to attend this momentous occasion.

The event will commence with a reception at 5:30 p.m. in the Holmes High School cafeteria. A recognition ceremony in the gymnasium will be held at 7 p.m., before the varsity basketball game.

William Grant High School was a segregated high school for African-American students in Covington until it was closed in 1966 and its students were integrated into public schools. This event will not only recognize the Grant Warriors’ historic achievement but also celebrate the school’s legacy and the impact it had on the community.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be a part of history. Join for a night of celebration and recognition of William Grant High School’s 9th region basketball championship.

For questions and to RSVP, please contact Renata Watts, renata.watts@covington.kyschools.us or Nadine Long, Nadine.long@covington.kyschools.us, or 859-392-1100.