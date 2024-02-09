KDE celebrates 103 new board certified teachers, the nation’s 10th-largest class, during pinning ceremony

Kentucky recognized 103 teachers newly certified by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS) during a Thursday ceremony.

Kentucky has the 10th-largest class of new National Board Certified Teachers (NBCTs) in the country, and the Commonwealth now has 4,373 NBCTs overall. This year, 253 Kentucky educators opted to renew their certification as well.

“National Board Certified Teachers are the best of the best,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. “Earning this distinction is not easy and proves these educators’ commitment to their students and dedication to their careers.”

The road to obtaining National Board certification is challenging; the process requires nearly 400 hours of time and effort to achieve. Educators must submit a detailed portfolio that includes examples of student work, an outline of what teachers have done outside of the classroom to improve student achievement and video recordings that show how they teach and interact with students. In addition, they must submit a reflective piece on student assessment and learning and then take a rigorous exam to demonstrate they have mastered the content of their chosen certification area.

“We are honored to have such a robust class of National Board Certified Teachers in the Commonwealth,” said Interim Commissioner of Education Robin Fields Kinney. “The designation ensures our children are receiving the highest-quality education from the highest-quality teachers, who truly deserve our respect after working to achieve such an honor.”

National Board certification is voluntary and open to all teachers currently teaching with a state-issued license. Certification can be issued after three years of teaching experience. Certification is available in 25 certificate areas, from preschool through 12th grade.

“Our work at the National Board is based on the belief that every child deserves to be taught by an accomplished teacher,” said Peggy Brookins, president and CEO of the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards. “When accomplished practice becomes the norm, the advantage will be significant, spreading beyond students and teachers to be felt by their communities, employers and society at-large.”

Kentucky has strong statewide support for National Board certification. NBCTs are entitled to an annual $2,000 salary bonus for the life of their certificate.

Upon successful completion of National Board certification, Kentucky teachers currently holding a Rank II certificate are eligible to apply for Rank I status, and those currently holding a Rank III certificate are eligible to apply for Rank II.

Kentucky Department of Education