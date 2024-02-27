Kentucky by Heart: Visit to Mary Todd Lincoln House offers up-close look at one of KY’s iconic figures

By Steve Flairty

NKyTribune columnist

For my wife, Suzanne, a trip to the Mary Todd Lincoln House (MTLH), in Lexington, means taking along one more tag-a-long than only her husband. That “extra” would be in the form of her treasured Mary Todd Lincoln doll, of the Madame Alexander First Ladies of the United States series, which she proudly showed to her the hosts and other assorted visitors recently at the historic site.

This splendid place had been on our back burner of places to visit for a while, so we decided to attend the special Presidents’ Day event at the house where President Abraham Lincoln’s future wife lived from 1832 until 1849 after her family moved from nearby Short Street. The day’s program, which ran from 10-2, was primarily designed for children ages 5-10 and their families, but Suzanne and I found plenty to keep our interest in the 14-room, well-presented mansion.

Normally closed during the winter month, the museum chose to open on this date which celebrates American presidents. Regular hours, 10-4 Monday-Saturday, resume on March 15 and will extend through November 30.

We enjoyed the Children’s Bedroom presentation upstairs, where we observed docent Sharon Turner telling stories of “the rambunctious Lincoln boys” while providing hands-on, interactive activities. Eager kids assembled a puzzle picturing the First Family and participated in a scavenger hunt for items mentioned in her presentation. I have a feeling that it was the highlight of the visit for most of them. Recalling my days as a full-time elementary teacher, seeing fully engaged learners was invigorating.

Later, I asked Sharon about her passion for being a part of the MTLH.

“I have always had an interest in Mary Todd Lincoln because of the many personal tragedies that she endured during her life,” she explained. “After touring the house and being stimulated to read widely about Mary’s wife, I became convinced that Mary was not treated fairly by journalists and historians. I want to help others learn about her life and the period during which she lived. The House is a treasure and a piece of living history that was almost torn down to make parking for Rupp Arena. I want to make certain that thought enters anyone’s mind again.”

We moved through other rooms showing alluring paintings, gorgeous furniture, and informational signs giving us a feel not only for Mary Todd’s life, but a sense of the antebellum period in Lexington, a town often called “the Athens of the West.” Our hosts seemed happy to answer our questions and made pleasant comments about Suzanne’s doll. A few especially knowledgeable people informed her that the dress shown on the doll replica is on display at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. Suzanne, especially, was “all in” on the tour.

At the second floor Guest Room, a Civil War historian discussed Mary Todd’s advocacy of supporting armed forces members confined to hospitals, and he offered an opportunity to make a “treat bag” that could be gifted to a patient in the nearby Lexington VA hospital. For a historic person so often criticized for her well-publicized eccentricities–and was committed by her son to a private asylum–this passionate outreach shines a very positive light on her.

Not surprisingly, the highlight of the visit was “meeting” former First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln, a.k.a Joan Howard, of Frankfort. She greeted us with an engaging smile on the second floor Mary Todd’s Room. When I began to take pictures of Mary Todd and Suzanne together, Mary Todd insisted that I get the two of them in front of her large bed, which has a beautiful canopy over it. There’s no question we left the room thinking good thoughts about the First Lady.

We made sure to see the museum store before we left. Sitting in the back part of the museum near the garden, it is not a large room, but it has a generous display of books, souvenirs, and other items generally related to Mary Todd Lincoln and her times. I bought a reasonably priced bottle of “Bourbon Country Habanero Hot Sauce” to take home and can’t wait to try it. It’s a cool little store to browse where you’ll find merchandise for all ages.

In summary, the mission of the museum came through clearly on our visit. Executive director Gwen Thompson explained that the staff hopes to “cultivate public interest in the multi-layered past through Mrs. Lincoln’s story. We want all of our visitors to feel welcome and engaged, sparking their curiosity and questions about the past.”

For that mission to be sustainable, care and planning is needed, she indicated. “We have the honor of caring for a number of preservation projects, including the preservation of the front windows and shutters, exterior painting, and refreshing the garden,” said Gwen.

Suzanne and I saw good stewardship of resources on our visit. It’s obvious that caring people working hard together have created a valuable bridge of communication to the public about one of Kentucky’s most talked about figures. The staff, board members, and donors are hoping you keep the Mary Todd Lincoln House on your list of places to visit, and perhaps even to consider supporting it financially.

See the web site www.mtlhouse.org or call 859-233-9999 for more information.