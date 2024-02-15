Kentucky football names ‘rising star’ Bush Hamdan as Wildcat’s new offensive coordinator and QB coach

By Keith Taylor
Kentucky Today
Kentucky has its new offensive coordinator.
Bush Hamdan, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Boise State, was hired to fill both roles for the Wildcats, the school announced Wednesday. He has also coached at Missouri and Florida. Hamdan replaces Liam Coen who resigned to take over the offensive coordinator position with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“I’ve known Bush for a few years and spent some quality time with him in 2021,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “Since then, I’ve followed his career and have been very impressed by him. He’s coached under Chris Petersen, Steve Sarkisian and Eli Drinkwitz, three coaches I have a ton of respect for, and I think he’s a rising star in the coaching profession. We are excited to bring Bush and his family to Lexington.”
Hamdan welcomed the opportunity to coach again in the Southeastern Conference.
“We are very excited to join the Big Blue Nation,” Hamdan said. “I’ve really admired coach Stoops over the years and everything he’s done to build this program. It’s an exciting time to be at Kentucky and be back in the SEC. I can’t wait to get started.”
Hamdan has served as an offensive coordinator at Washington, Davidson, Arkansas State and was wide receivers and quarterbacks coach at Missouri and Florida.