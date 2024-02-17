Kentucky Living’s annual Best in Kentucky Awards; nomination open until February 29

For the past decade, Kentucky Living magazine has been a beacon of celebration, highlighting the exceptional and well-loved aspects of the Bluegrass State. This year, they continue the tradition with the highly anticipated Best in Kentucky awards, showcasing the finest restaurants, destinations, and people that make Kentucky truly special.

Nominations for the 2024 Best in Kentucky awards are open until February 29, providing an opportunity for communities across the state to shine. Whether it’s your favorite local diner, the most scenic hiking trail, or the standout athlete in your town, now is the time to nominate and share what makes Kentucky truly exceptional.

With an impressive 30 categories ranging from Best Kentucky Athlete to Best Barbecue, the Best in Kentucky awards are a testament to the diversity and richness of Kentucky’s offerings. It’s a celebration of the unique flavors, talents, and experiences that define our beloved Commonwealth.

To nominate your favorites or for more information about the program, visit KentuckyLiving.com. The winners will be announced during the Best in Kentucky Awards Show on August 14th, with the event streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, and KentuckyLiving.com.



Last year’s winners hailed from 38 different cities, and with your help, Kentucky Living aims to ensure even more communities are represented and celebrated this year.



A special thanks to this year’s sponsor, Cadiz-Trigg County Tourism, for their support in recognizing the best of the best in Kentucky. Stay tuned for the September issue of Kentucky Living magazine and KentuckyLiving.com, where the Best in Kentucky winners will be proudly featured, showcasing the unparalleled excellence that our state has to offer.



Let’s come together to honor and celebrate all that makes Kentucky truly remarkable.