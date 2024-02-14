KY superintendents hear about new statewide literacy coaching model to be implemented next year

Kentucky superintendents heard updates on the statewide literacy coaching model during the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) Superintendents Webcast Tuesday.

Following the passage of Senate Bill 9 (2022), the Read to Succeed Act, KDE is charged with building a statewide literacy coaching model, which will be implemented beginning in the 2024-2025 school year.

To support this work, the KDE Division of Early Literacy team has added five new regional coaching directors who will lead and support 25 school-based literacy coaching specialists. The literacy coaches will be placed in schools that the department has determined have the greatest need based on 3rd-grade reading Kentucky Summative Assessment data.

Micki Ray, KDE’s chief academic officer, said the literacy directors and coaches will help educators by working alongside them as they implement the high-quality instructional resources and structured literacy practices that are part of the Read to Succeed Act.

“We are so optimistic about the potential for these partnerships,” said Ray. “We want (the coaches) to provide quality service to schools and districts across the state.”

The regional literacy directors and their coaches will work under the leadership and guidance of KDE Director of Early Literacy Christie Biggerstaff and Assistant Director Ashley Hill.

“(The literacy directors and coaches) have worked diligently this year to learn and know evidence-based practices for literacy,” said Biggerstaff. “They have a heart for schools and for districts and most importantly, for students. They are a phenomenal team and I can’t wait for you to meet them and be introduced to them.”

The literacy coaches will have several different responsibilities, including on-site coaching Monday-Thursday of each week, assessing the state of literacy instruction within the school and assisting with professional learning opportunities.

An informational webinar will be held for identified districts and schools on Feb. 27 to provide more information before further steps are taken with partner schools.