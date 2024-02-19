KY Health Department offers ways to protect your heart during American Heart Month

It’s tough being a teenager. The drama. Trying to find a place to fit in. Hormonal changes. For Tonya, the toughest part was the peer pressure. She was barely a teenager when her friends pressured her into smoking her first cigarette. By the time she was 16, she was already up to one pack a day.

Over time, that took its toll. At age 38, she was diagnosed with heart failure as a result of smoking, and in 2013 she had to have a heart pump called a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) inserted into her chest to help move blood throughout her body. She had to carry around a backpack with batteries in it to keep the LVAD going, and at night she had to sleep near an electrical outlet so her LVAD could be plugged in. After the pump was inserted, Tonya and her family noticed that her breathing was easier and she had much more energy. Still, the damage was done, and she was placed on a heart transplant list. Sadly, Tonya passed away in 2022 at the age of 53.

There are many stories like Tonya, who shared her story with the Centers for Disease Control as part of its Tips from Former Smokers campaign. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. Every year, roughly 805,000 people in the U.S. have a heart attack, and one person dies every 33 seconds from cardiovascular disease. About 1 in 5 heart attacks are silent, meaning the person is not aware of it but the damage is done.

February is American Heart Month, a time to draw attention to the heart and ways to help protect it. According to Centers for Disease Control, by living a healthy lifestyle can help you keep blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels normal and lower the risk for heart disease and a heart attack. The Northern Kentucky Health Department can help with that. It offers many different services to help prevent heart disease, including:

• Exercise. NKY Health partners with LiveWell NKY, a movement of communitywide efforts designed to promote exercise and improve the health of Northern Kentucky residents. Learn more at nkyhealth.org/ahealthieryou. • School Health. The best way to get into healthy habits is to start young, so NKY Health works with local schools to promote healthier eating, including a Healthy Challenge in March and Farm-to-School program in October. Learn more at nkyhealth.org/coordinated-school-health. • Quit Smoking. When you quit smoking it can help improve your heart health and help enhance your quality of life. NKY Health has free tips and support services for those who want to quit, and even offers free nicotine patches. Special confidential help is also offered to teenagers. LEarn More at nkyhealth.org/quitsmoking • Weight management. Proper weight management and physical activity can help lower cholesterol and blood pressure levels. NKY Health offers monthly, free OFF support group sessions for weight management, led by a registered dietitian. The program isn’t a diet, but about learning how to lose and manage weight through long-term lifestyle changes. Learn more and find out how to join the group at nkyhealth.org/ahealthieryou • Nutrition. Eating a heathy diet can lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and reduce the risk of developing coronary disease. Nutrition assessment, counseling, and education are included as part of many Health Department programs. Patients presenting a physician’s referral may also receive special diet counseling by a dietitian. Individual counseling is also available at NKY Health’s four county health centers. Learn more at nkyhealth.org/ahealthieryou

