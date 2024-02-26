Life Learning Center to host its first graduation ceremony of 2024 on March 9; guests invited

Life Learning Center (LLC) will host its first graduation ceremony of 2024 on March 9, in which LLC Candidates officially gain “Member” status by completing the 12-week transformational skills program, Foundations for a Better Life, and gaining employment.

The mission of Life Learning Center is to deliver an innovative holistic, integrated continuum of education and care to assist individuals overcome challenges and barriers, allowing them to step up to their highest potential. By helping people learn, secure, and sustain a better way of living through gainful employment, LLC is building a caring and serving community.

The Graduation ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at 20 West 18th St. Covington.

Guests will witness a traditional graduation ceremony in which graduates don caps and gowns and are recognized with Pomp and Circumstance. Honored speakers at the event include representatives from the graduating class and volunteer and community partner, Lawrence Chappel from First Financial Bank.

Immediately following the ceremony will be a luncheon celebration. The event is open to the public and community members are encouraged to attend; however, the meal is reserved for only those individuals who RSVP in advance. RSVPs can be made here and must be received by March 6th.

For many LLC graduates, this is the first time they have completed something meaningful, making the ceremony much more significant. To qualify for graduation, a Candidate must remain substance use free, maintain attendance, secure employment, and demonstrate a commitment to transformational change. Transformational change is defined as shifting attitudes and behaviors that have prevented an individual from achieving a life of purpose and self-sufficiency.

Since 2005, Life Learning Center has equipped hundreds of vulnerable and economically disadvantaged individuals with the necessary tools and resources to envision, achieve, and sustain a better future for themselves and their families. Life Learning Center’s transformational skills program, Foundations for a Better Life, focuses on addressing five domains of life: Physical, Financial, Spiritual, Emotional, and Relational.

The curriculum assists low-income, unemployed, and underemployed individuals in identifying and overcoming the barriers they are facing. Through life skills training, career readiness programming, and support resources, LLC empowers individuals to transform the trajectory of their lives. Through their experience at Life Learning Center, individuals learn how to live life with purpose and intention, breaking negative cycles for themselves and their children.

