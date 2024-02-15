Local qualifiers for state wrestling tournaments include brother-sister duos on Highlands teams

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

After Laila Pinkston got home from girls wrestling practice Wednesday night, her older brother, Rilen, left for the three-day boys state tournament that begins Thursday morning at Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena.

This is the third consecutive year that Rilen has qualified for the boys state wrestling tournament. Last year, he won a medal for placing sixth in the 157-pound weight class while Laila watched from the stands.

On Sunday, Laila will get her chance to compete for a medal during the first girls state wrestling tournament sanctioned by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association at Alltech Arena.

“We haven’t really talked about it, but I’m really excited for him and I know he’s really proud of me because this is the first time that I’m doing well,” Laila said of reaching the state tournament along with her brother.

Rilen is a senior and Laila is a sophomore at Highlands. The school’s other sibling state qualifiers are senior Will Gallagher and his younger sister, Meg, who is in the eighth grade.

In the girls Region 2 tournament, Laila placed second in the 120-pound weight class and Meg placed fourth in the 100-pound bracket to earn berths in the first KHSAA state tournament.

In the boys Region 5 tournament, Will placed third in the 165-pound class and Rilen won the 157-pound title to push his perfect record to 39-0 going into the season’s grand finale.

If Rilen wins five matches over the next three days, he’ll become the first undefeated state champion in the short history of the Highlands wrestling program after finishing last season with a 35-2 record.

“I feel good about the bracket I’m in,” Rilen said. “I have a solid draw and every kid on my side I’ve seen before, so it should be no problem.”

Rilen had a 33-0 record going into last year’s state tournament, but he got sick two days before the event and went 2-2 in his final matches. He said he has been “pumping the vitamin C” to stay healthy this season so he can make another run at a state title.

Two years ago, Riley won a gold medal in the pole vault at the 2022 Class 2A state track and field meet so he knows what it’ll take to come out on top.

“I’d say that’s definitely a plus in my favor,” he said. “I’ve been in that position where all the pressure is on you and I know how to perform. They’re both crazy sports and you have to be pretty crazy to be do either of them.”

Rilen’s father, Rob Pinkston, is an assistant coach for the Highlands boys wrestling team. He didn’t think Laila would get involved in the sport, much less make it to a state tournament.

“I’m not sure exactly who it was that talked her into it, but it wasn’t me,” Rob said. “I didn’t expect her to wrestle. I didn’t think she would would want to, but I’m totally impressed and totally glad that she has.”

Laila will enter the girls state tournament on Sunday with a 14-8 season record. Her goal is to finish better than last year when she had a 1-2 record in an invitational state tournament organized by coaches.

“I’m nervous and fired up — all of the above,” Laila said. “I hope to get first, but at least I would like to place (among the top six).”