Master Provision’s Bridges to Blessings coming up — get your tickets here for the Feb. 29 event

Master Provision’s Bridges to Blessings, presented by Verst Logistics, is getting a revamp. This year will be more relaxed – a true opportunity to kick back and enjoy yourself.

You can still count on a night of fun, dancing, and delicious food to celebrate the work being done through Master Provisions on Thursday, February 29, 6-10 p.m. at MegCorp Pavillion in Newport.

What to Expect?

• Delicious Bites and Sips: Food stations where you can indulge in a delectable array of mouth-watering eats, refreshing beverages (including a custom Mocktail Menu), and scrumptious desserts while allowing you to more time to mingle and chat with others. Your taste buds covered with a wide variety of options to satisfy every craving.

• Unforgettable Entertainment: Leave your worries at the door and let loose on the dance floor – Soul Pocket returns to the stage in an all-new venue so don those dancing shoes.

• Signature Silent Auction: Prepare yourself for some friendly bidding competition to ensure you take home one of our remarkable auction items like an autographed Joe Burrow football or a Woodhouse Spa experience. Get set to be whisked away to one of our exclusive travel experiences like the Final Rounds at Augusta this spring, the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, or cheer on the Reds from the Rooftops surrounding Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Come dressed in your snazziest cocktail attire (think cocktail dresses and jumpsuits for the ladies and sport coats and slacks for the gents) and support Master Provision’s continuing service.

Purchase tickets here.