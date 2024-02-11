New Perceptions to celebrate ribbon-cutting on new sports court, made possible by grant from Toyota Boshoku

New Perceptions, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the welfare of children and adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, announces the grand opening of its brand-new sports court, made possible by a generous donation from Toyota Boshoku.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 15, 10:30-11-a.m. at the organizations facility at One Sperti Drive, Edgewood. The public is invited to attend.

This new sports court marks a significant milestone for New Perceptions, as it expands its offerings to provide individuals with disabilities and their families access to inclusive recreational activities. The court will cater to a variety of interests, including pickleball, basketball, and opportunities to learn new exercise skills, fostering a sense of community and physical well-being among participants.

New Perceptions is deeply committed to its mission of empowering individuals with disabilities to achieve their maximum potential. By providing opportunities for education, growth, and employment in a normalized setting, the organization aims to enhance the quality of life for its participants and their families.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will feature remarks from key stakeholders, including representatives from New Perceptions and Toyota Boshoku, as well as opportunities for attendees to tour the new sports court facilities.