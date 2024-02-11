A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

New Perceptions to celebrate ribbon-cutting on new sports court, made possible by grant from Toyota Boshoku

Feb 11th, 2024 · 0 Comment

New Perceptions, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the welfare of children and adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, announces the grand opening of its brand-new sports court, made possible by a generous donation from Toyota Boshoku.

Drawing of new sports court at New Perceptions. (Provided)>

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 15, 10:30-11-a.m. at the organizations facility at One Sperti Drive, Edgewood. The public is invited to attend.

This new sports court marks a significant milestone for New Perceptions, as it expands its offerings to provide individuals with disabilities and their families access to inclusive recreational activities. The court will cater to a variety of interests, including pickleball, basketball, and opportunities to learn new exercise skills, fostering a sense of community and physical well-being among participants.

New Perceptions is deeply committed to its mission of empowering individuals with disabilities to achieve their maximum potential. By providing opportunities for education, growth, and employment in a normalized setting, the organization aims to enhance the quality of life for its participants and their families.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will feature remarks from key stakeholders, including representatives from New Perceptions and Toyota Boshoku, as well as opportunities for attendees to tour the new sports court facilities.


Related Posts

Leave a Comment

© Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. All rights reserved.