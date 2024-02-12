NKY Chamber’s Eggs ‘n Issues honors Black History Month with program on workplace equity Feb. 20

The Northern Kentucky Chamber’s Eggs ‘n Issues will honor Black History Month with a special program “Developing a Workplace of Equity and Inclusion” on February 20 at the Receptions center in Erlanger.

The program will start at 7:30 a.m.

Christopher Johnson, Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at St. E. Healthcare, Physicians, will moderate a panel featuring local experts on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The conversation will include ways the local business community can enact policies, practices and procedures to make the Northern Kentucky workforce more welcoming and inclusive for the talent that is already working here as well as to attract new talent.

Scheduled Speakers include:

• Dr. Eric Jackson – Associate Dean – College of Arts and Science at Northern Kentucky University

• Gail Manley – VP, Diversity and Inclusion Strategy at Fidelity

• Reshamar R. Short – PHR, Senior Director, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion of The Kroger Co.

Register here.