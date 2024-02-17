No gold medal winners from Northern Kentucky in state wrestling tournament for first time in 52 years

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

For the first time since 1972, Northern Kentucky did not have a single weight class champion in the state wrestling tournament that ended Friday at Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena.

Three local wrestlers lost in the championship finals, including Highlands senior Rilen Pinkston. He had a perfect 43-0 record in the 157-pound weight class before losing to Louisville Trinity senior Malachia Harris, 5-4, in the state title match.

Walton-Verona junior TJ Meyer was a state runner-up for the third consecutive year. He moved up to the 138-pound weight class this season and lost a close match to LaRue County senior Breyden Wharton, 4-2, in the state finals. Meyer’s final record is 42-4.

In the 126-pound final, Union County sophomore Jayden Raney pinned Simon Kenton junior Jonah McCloskey in 3:16 to win the gold medal. McCloskey finished the season with a 59-7 record.

The four local wrestlers who won third-place matches Friday were Ryle freshman Luke Cornwell (106), Ryle junior Landon Evans (120), Ryle junior Rider Trumble (150) and Walton-Verona junior Luke Hyden (215). Conner sophomore Clayton Badida placed fourth in the 113-pound weight class after forfeiting his final match.

Union County won the boys state tournament team title with 220 points. Ryle placed seventh with 118.5 and Walton-Verona placed 12th with 79.

The first girls wrestling state tournament sanctioned by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association will be Saturday at Alltech Arena. There are 18 wrestlers from seven Northern Kentucky high schools who will compete in that historic event.

Complete results from the boys state tournament are posted on the trackwrestling.com website.