Nominations open for Ida Lee Willis Memorial Foundation Historic Preservation Awards

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2024 Ida Lee Willis Memorial Foundation Historic Preservation Awards, Kentucky’s most distinguished celebration of historic preservation excellence. Named for Kentucky’s first state historic preservation officer, the awards are given for the protection, preservation and rehabilitation of historic buildings and cultural resources.

The ceremony will take place this May during National Historic Preservation Month. The awards recognize contributions to preserving our collective heritage at the local level and throughout the commonwealth via personal commitment, investment, advocacy, volunteerism, building partnerships, public involvement, lifelong dedication or significant achievement. The foundation hosts the event in partnership with the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office (KHC).

All nominations must be received by close of business on Friday, March 29. For guidelines, submittal instructions, the nomination form and more information about previous recipients, visit the Historic Preservation Awards webpage on the KHC website.

Awards are presented in four categories:

• The Ida Lee Willis Memorial Award goes to the individual who has demonstrated outstanding dedication to the cause of historic preservation in the commonwealth. Last year, Helen Williams Dedman of Harrodsburg was honored for championing preservation in Kentucky and particularly Mercer County.

• Preservation Project Awards honor outstanding examples of building or site rehabilitation, restoration and adaptive reuse. The 2023 project awards went to First Presbyterian Church of Paducah for its rehabilitation of the Buddenbaum House in Paducah’s historic Lower Town neighborhood and to Mark and Diane Garrison for their rehabilitation of the Charles Furr House at 107 E. 3rd Street in the South Frankfort neighborhood.

• Service to Preservation Awards recognize individuals, organizations, nonprofits, public officials, financial institutions, news media, volunteers and others whose contributions have had a positive impact on preserving historic and prehistoric resources. In 2023, these included Ruth Wade Cox Brunings, who was recognized posthumously for her steadfast commitment to the protection and preservation of historic structures and Fort Ancient period archaeological resources in Boone County, and to Chris Black of Paducah for his volunteer efforts after natural disasters in Eastern and Western Kentucky.

• Grassroots Preservation Awards are given at the selection committee’s discretion and celebrate those who have committed their personal time and resources to successfully take on a challenge that addresses a preservation issue at the local level. Last year, this was awarded for the efforts Susan Dyer and the Friends of the Holt Home Inc. made to restore the Holt House.

The memorial foundation was chartered in 1979 to honor the late Mrs. Willis, the first executive director of the Kentucky Heritage Commission (now Council), which was created by the General Assembly in 1966 following passage of the National Historic Preservation Act.