Northern Kentucky girls win four matches in weight class finals of inaugural state wrestling tournament

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Northern Kentucky wrestlers posted a 4-0 record in the championship finals of the inaugural girls state tournament sanctioned by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association on Saturday at Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena.

Two of the winners were Walton-Verona junior Sophie Anderson and Simon Kenton senior Gabriella Ocasio, who both placed second in an unsanctioned girls state tournament organized by coaches last February.

In title matches on Saturday, Anderson came away with 9-2 decision over Louisville Southern freshman Jeila Ramos-Sanchez in the 138-pound final.

Ocasio outscored Harrison County seventh-grader Jenna Ridley, 10-3, to finish on top in the 145-pound bracket. Ocasio finished the season with a 43-0 record and Anderson was 27-0.

The championship round started with Walton-Verona sophomore Emma Moore getting a 9-2 decision over Pleasure Ridge Park eighth-grader Peyton Pomeroy in the 100-pound final. The other local winner was Ryle senior Viktoria Emelianova with a 5-4 decision over Taylor County junior Kaylyn Lawson in the 185-pound title match.

Their final records were 25-2 for Moore and 10-0 for Emelianova, who was Class 3A state runner-up in the girls shot put event last year.

Taylor County finished on top in the girls 28-team standings with 123.5 points. Walton-Verona placed ninth with 54 points and was one of only two teams that had a pair of weight-class champions. Highlands had four girls win medals for placing among the top eight in their weight classes.

Complete results for the girls state tournament are available on the trackwrestling.com website.