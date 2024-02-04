Northern Kentucky University to host Kentucky’s first ever National Personal Finance Challenge April 5

Northern Kentucky University will host the first-ever Kentucky National Personal Finance Challenge, happening on NKU’s campus in April.

The National Personal Finance Challenge (NPFC) is a nationwide competition that offers high school students the opportunity to build and demonstrate their knowledge in the concepts of earning income, spending, saving, investing, managing credit and managing risk.

The first round of the competition is an online 30-question challenge. The highest-scoring student teams are invited to the state finals at NKU on April 5. State champions then proceed to the national competition, where teams will use their knowledge to create a financial plan for a hypothetical family scenario. The Top 16 teams in the National Finals will advance to compete for the national championship in a Quiz Bowl.

“I am truly thrilled and honored that Northern Kentucky University has been chosen as the host for the finals of the 1st Kentucky National Personal Finance Challenge,” Ryan Goss, director of the NKU Center for Economic Education, said. “This opportunity not only reflects our commitment to advancing financial education but also showcases the university’s dedication to empowering students with essential life skills. We eagerly anticipate bringing together participants, educators, and experts to foster a vibrant learning environment, making this event a memorable and impactful experience for all.”

The national competition will be held in Cleveland, Ohio May 19 and 20, 2024. While in Cleveland ALL EXPENSES are covered including food, hotel, and events (transportation to/from state of origin excluded). The top four teams win cash prizes at our exciting in-person National Finals in Cleveland.

For more information or to register for the event, visit financechallenge.unl.edu.

