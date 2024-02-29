Northern Kentucky Water District announces election of four to board of commissioners

The Northern Kentucky Water District (NKWD) has completed its annual election of Board officers.

During its regular Board meeting on January 18, a total of four positions on the Northern Kentucky Water District Board of Commissioners were up for re-election.

The Board of Commissioners remains a six-member Board, comprised of Fred Macke Jr., Jody Lange, Douglas Wagner, Nicholas Winnike, Joseph Koester, and Gary Holland.

“I am appreciative of the work and the support of the Board,” said Lindsey Rechtin, NKWD President/CEO. “They are instrumental in helping us achieve our vision, mission, and values.”

Board Appointments are as follows:

• Fred Macke, Jr. was elected to serve as Chair of the Board. He has served four previous one-year terms as Vice-Chair, four one-year terms as Chair, six one-year terms as Secretary, and one term as Treasurer. • Jody Lange was elected to serve as Board Vice-Chair. Lange previously served two one-year terms as Secretary and two one-year terms as Treasurer. • Douglas Wagner was elected as the Board Secretary. Wagner has served six one-year terms as Chair, four one-year terms as Vice-Chair, six one-year terms as Treasurer, and one previous term as Secretary. • Nicholas Winnike was elected as the Board Treasurer. He was appointed to the Board in September 2021.

Board officers are elected annually for a one-year term and may not serve more than two consecutive terms.

NKWD serves water to nearly 300,000 people in Campbell and Kenton Counties and portions of Boone, Grant, and Pendleton Counties.



For more information about NKWD, visit www.nkywater.org.

Northern Kentucky Water District