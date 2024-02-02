Northern Kentucky Water District receives 2023 KEMI Destiny award recognizing workplace safety

The Northern Kentucky Water District (NKWD) has received the 2023 Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance (KEMI) Destiny Award for outstanding commitment to workplace safety.

“Workplace safety is a top priority for our entire team, and we are proud to have received this award for the twelfth consecutive year,” said NKWD President and CEO Lindsey Rechtin. “Our board demonstrates its ongoing commitment through investing in our established safety program and by supporting new initiatives.”

Organizations that earn the KEMI Destiny Award effectively demonstrate to KEMI their ability to manage a formal safety program, provide on-site training and regular safety meetings for employees, and display an ongoing commitment to safety from all levels throughout their organizations. KEMI presented the award to 25 of 20,000 policyholders in Kentucky.

“Education and training are proven components in sustaining our culture of safety and we provide several different types of classes for our team,” said Brad Murphy, NKWD Safety Coordinator. “Additionally, our experienced Safety Committee meets regularly to facilitate a safe workplace environment, address any safety concerns, and assist in the investigation and prevention of workplace accidents and injuries.”

Located in Erlanger, Kentucky, NKWD employs 181 team members who help serve water to nearly 300,000 people in Campbell and Kenton Counties and portions of Boone, Grant, and Pendleton Counties. NKWD covers over 229 square miles of total service area with more than 1,325 miles of water main.

For more information about NKWD, visit the website at www.nkywater.org.

