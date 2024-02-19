Pair of double-winners among local qualifiers headed to high school swimming state championship meet

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Northern Kentucky high school swimmers won seven events at one of three meets held Saturday to determine qualifiers for the state championship finals that begin Friday at the University of Kentucky.

In the state qualifier at Scott High School, the girls winners included Notre Dame junior Sadie Hartig in the 200 freestyle (1:52.47) and 500 freestyle (4:57.90), Dixie Heights junior Addi Johnson in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.21) and Highlands in the 400 freestyle relay (3:40.99).

Ryle sophomore Chase Knauf was a double-winner in the boys state qualifier. He finished first in the 200 freestyle (1:42.99) and 100 backstroke (51.77). Ryle junior Andy Pleiman won the 100 freestyle (47.47).

Times from the three qualifying meets were used to seed swimmers for the state championship finals. Hartig is seeded second in the girls 500 freestyle. The No. 3 seeds include Knauf in the boys 200 freestyle and Highlands in the girls 400 freestyle relay.

Swimmers on the Highlands relay team include junior Sarah Jones, freshman Keira Kobida, eighth-grader Clare Herfel and seventh-grader Ella Kate Reynolds.

The state 1-meter diving competition will be Thursday at UK with the boys in the morning and girls in the afternoon. The top seeds are Covington Catholic senior Jake Larkin (607.75) in boys and Cooper senior Peytton Moore (493.50) in girls.

Ryle senior Landon Isler is seeded No. 2 behind Larkin. At last year’s state championship finals, Isler and Moore finished second in boys and girls diving and Hartig placed second in the girls 500 freestyle.