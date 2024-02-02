Registration now open for NKY Chamber’s 2024 Encounter NKY program for young professionals

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is now accepting registrations for Encounter NKY, its talent retention program designed for young professionals and/or those who are newer to the region. Over the course of several days, Encounter NKY focuses on helping participants expand their networks and develop a greater sense of belonging to the community.

Participants in the program will encounter what makes NKY unique and learn about the region’s economy, vibrancy, health, state and local government, and why Northern Kentucky is the perfect place to call home. They will also establish relationships with local business and community leaders while building their professional and personal networks.

“We’re bringing together young professionals and newcomers to the region throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro and Greater Cincinnati to show them just how dynamic this community is,” said Dawn Denham, Director of Leadership at the NKY Chamber. “Encounter NKY was developed to support the region’s employers with attracting, retaining, developing and advancing their workforce while growing the next generation of leaders.”

Bri Agner, Associate Director of Alumni Engagement, Stewardship at Thomas More University and fall ’23 Encounter cohort member explains how meaningful participating in the Encounter NKY program was for her.

“I came to the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area in 2020 and have loved all that I have learned through jobs and involvement in my community, but Encounter NKY connected all those pieces for me,” said Agner. “The history I learned, the local areas visited, and the leaders we met made me feel like I have lived here much longer than three years! I’ve formed a deeper connection to the region and fully understand what makes this area so special thanks to the Encounter NKY program. I highly recommend this program to anyone who is looking to learn something new about the region while networking with other young professionals authentically.”

Those interested in participating in Encounter NKY have their choice of two cohorts:

Spring 2024

• Tuesday, April 23, Noon – 5 p.m.

• Thursday, April 25, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Wednesday, May 1, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Friday, May 3, 1 – 5:30 p.m.

Fall 2024

• Tuesday, Oct. 22 | Noon – 5 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 24 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Wednesday, Oct. 30 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Friday, Nov. 1 | 1 – 5:30 p.m.

Young professionals must have the full support of the company/organization they represent to participate. Applications for Encounter NKY are available online at www.NKYChamber.com and individuals interested in the spring ‘24 cohort must apply by Friday, April 5, 2024. Those interested in the fall ’24 cohort must apply by Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. If selected, tuition is $900 for NKY Chamber members and $1,250 for future members and covers all program costs including meals, materials, supplies and supplemental transportation. There is a $50 non-refundable registration fee.

“Our goal is to always build an inclusive and diverse cohort while ensuring that everyone has a seat at the table. So, you may be asked to participate in a cohort outside of your top choice,” Denham explained.

Cohorts will be limited to 25 participants. Early registration is encouraged. To register or to learn more about Encounter NKY, visit www.NKYChamber.com. Questions about the registration process or the program can be directed to Dawn Denham at ddenham@nkychamber.com.

