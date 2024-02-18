Thomas More University to host one-day interactive third annual Women’s Conference on March 15

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Thomas More University invites area professionals to attend the 2024 Women’s Conference on March 15.

This one-day, interactive conference on the University’s Crestview Hills campus is designed to enlighten, engage, and challenge women to seek more within their lives and careers.

This year’s Conference explores “Our Responsibility to Others” within different sectors. The conference topic seeks to inspire audience members of various ages and professions to reflect on the University’s core tenant of responsibility to others and what it means in our individual lives.

“Every year, we have the privilege of choosing a theme that elevates our values as a university, while also incorporating the stories of our alumni and wider Northern Kentucky/Greater Cincinnati community,” says Courtney Kleier, the University’s director of alumni engagement & annual giving. “This year we take inspiration from our mission statement to ask: ‘What is our responsibility to others?’ I cannot wait for attendees to hear from an incredible line of up of women who give witness to the impact that each of us can have on our communities: through public service, health care, hospitality, and so much more. Join us!”

The schedule provides time for networking and includes established speakers from throughout the region.

Payton Marshall of Fox19 NOW serves as emcee with the keynote address delivered by Alecia Webb-Edgington, president of the Life Learning Center. Webb-Edgington is a fixture in the non-profit sector and has been recognized as a Northern Kentucky Tribune Newsmaker, received the Northern Kentucky Chamber Community Award, the Front-Line Award through the Coalition for Public Safety, the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission Community Partner of the Year, named an Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky, and is recipient of the Kenton County Pioneer Award, to name a few of the accolades she has garnered.



Additional speakers for 2024 include several Thomas More alumnae: Sr. Kay Kramer ’86, CDP, APRN, CNM, St. Elizabeth Healthcare; Danielle Amrine ’20, CEO of Welcome House of Northern Kentucky; Jayne Murphy ’91, co-author of “Holy Chow: Hospitality”; Brittany Mention, Ed.D., education faculty at Thomas More and CEO of Mention Consulting, LLC.; and Kathy Fields ’16, CEO/Founder of Heroes R Forever Inc. and Heroes R Developments LLC.

This is the third year for the Women’s Conference which previously featured high profile women speakers including United Way of Greater Cincinnati President and CEO Moira Weir, Senior Vice President and Director of Key4Women Rachael Sampson, Duke Energy President Amy Spiller, INTERalliance Executive Director Heather Ackels, Fifth Third Kentucky Region President Kim Halbauer, Big Village Global Chief Human Resources Officer Vashti Chatman, Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Producing Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyer, and CET Think TM Vice President/Chief Development Officer Sue Ellen Stuebing, to name a few.



The conference is designed with women in mind as the primary constituent group, but men are invited to participate and add their voice to the broader discussion. To reserve your spot, please visit tmuky.us/tmwc. This must-attend conference has an entry fee of $50 per person with check-in scheduled from 8-8:55 a.m. A discount rate is available for women religious. A continental breakfast and lunch is provided as part of the conference cost and the program concludes at 1:30 p.m. Deadline to RSVP is Feb. 28.

Conference sponsor is Mubea.



For more information about Thomas More University, visit www.thomasmore.edu.