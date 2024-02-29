Turfway Park to remain open for year-round training; summer stall applications due March 15

Officials from Turfway Park Racing & Gaming have announced the track will once again be open for year-round training, with summer stall applications due Friday, March 15.

“There is once again significant interest from trainers to remain based at Turfway Park for year-round training,” said Gary Palmisano Jr., vice president of racing for Churchill Downs Incorporated. “Turfway is conveniently located within a reasonable van drive to both Churchill Downs and Ellis Park. Any trainer that ships a horse from Turfway to compete at either of those two tracks along with Colonial Downs and Presque Isle Downs will receive a $150 credit to assist with stall expenses.”

Several top horses utilized Turfway as a training facility prior to competing in the nation’s most prestigious races such as the Breeders’ Cup World Championships. Among the horses based at Turfway Park was Nobals who, under the care of Larry Rivelli, won the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (GI) on Nov. 4 at Santa Anita Park.

Trainers wishing to fill out a stall application can find it online at Summer Stall Application or contact Peggy Pate at Peggy.Pate@turfwaypark.com. Summer stall space will run from Monday, April 15 – Thursday, Oct. 31.

Local trainers expected to remain stabled at Turfway Park and race on the Kentucky circuit include Jeff Greenhill, Will Walden and Ethan West. They’ll join Kentucky mainstays Steve Asmussen, Brad Cox and Mike Maker who are all expected to keep a string of horses stabled in Northern Kentucky.

Starting in 2023, Turfway Park remained open for training after the Winter/Spring Meet when construction was completed on a new dormitory for backstretch workers along with five new barns. The track can stable approximately 1,000 horses.

Turfway Park Racing & Gaming