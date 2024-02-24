United Way names ‘Workplaces That Care’: empower employees to get involved, volunteer, give back

United Way of Greater Cincinnati (UWGC) is pleased to recognize generous partners as Workplaces That Care. These workplaces empower their employees to get involved, volunteer and give back to our community. Together, we raised $40.3 million and mobilized over 2,000 corporate volunteers to promote educational success, financial empowerment, and housing security throughout the region.

“Everyone has a stake in our community’s well-being, so it is encouraging that so many workplaces are engaged and support our work,” said Moira Weir, UWGC President and CEO. “These partnerships empower us to adapt, diversify and forge stronger community relationships, broadening our reach to serve more individuals and families in Greater Cincinnati.”

Workplaces That Care highlights UWGC’s Top 25 and Tremendous 25 corporate campaigns — those with the highest total giving and those with highest per-capita giving, respectively — in addition to new businesses that recently joined us in our mission of building a thriving community for all.

View a complete list of Workplaces That Care on their website, uwgc.org/wtc. Workplaces were announced during a recognition event in which Weir shared updates on the organization’s progress toward key impact milestones — improving preschool enrollment and increasing digital access across our region.

UWGC values the opportunity to connect workplaces to causes and issues they feel most passionate about. We transform this generosity by taking action, advocating and investing to improve economic well-being in our community. We touch the lives of more than 600,000 neighbors across nine counties by providing critical funding and capacity building for United Way-led initiatives and more than 450 community partners.

Donate anytime at uwgc.org/give.