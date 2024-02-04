World Affairs Council of Cincinnati launches fund partnership with Horizon Community Funds

The World Affairs Council of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky has launched a fund with Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky.

“Thanks to the work of the World Affairs Council, our region is exposed to a multitude of cultures, experiences, and ideas, strengthening Northern Kentucky’s international identity,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “The establishment of this fund will enhance the impact they have here in Northern Kentucky.”

The World Affairs Council, a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit, is the bridge that connects the world to one of America’s most vibrant regions. Through global education, international exchange, and cultural awareness initiatives, the council strengthens Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky’s international identity and engages individuals with foreign affairs.

“The World Affairs Council is thrilled to continue to deepen our relationships within the NKY community by opening this fund,” stated Michelle Harpenau Glandorf, President and CEO of World Affairs Council of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

“With its many cultures and dynamic citizens who are valued partners with the Council already, such as City of Covington where Mayor Meyer supports hosting international dignitaries to grow diplomatic ties to Covington Independent Schools where young kids have the opportunity to enjoy Global Summer Camp at no cost to our legacy with hosting over 200 high school students for the annual International Education Summit at Northern Kentucky University for 17 years, we are ready to expand our efforts and serve as needed within the place that our organization calls home. After celebrating our Centennial in 2023, I know that it will continue to take strong partnerships, like this new fund with Horizon, to fulfill the Council’s mission for another 100 years.”



Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort.

Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come or they can opt to make a non-endowed gift which provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky. Horizon Community Funds offers donors and fund holders a deep connection to Northern Kentucky, including its nonprofits and needs.