AAA reminding Kentuckians to make a plan, don’t rely on the ‘luck of the Irish’ this St. Patrick’s Day

Whether you’re Irish or just enjoy the festivities of St. Patrick’s Day, AAA is urging those planning on partaking in alcohol to plan ahead before the celebrating begins. Booze and beer — including the green variety — can be a deadly combination when it comes to driving.

“This year, St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Sunday. That means more parties throughout the weekend. If alcohol is part of your celebration, have a plan in place before the festivities begin―designate a sober driver, utilize a ride share service, take public transportation or spend the night where you are if at a house party―to ensure everyone gets home safely,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “Don’t be the reason you or someone else doesn’t make it home safely. This is not the time to rely on the ‘Luck of the Irish.’”

St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest times on our nation’s roads. During the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period in 2017-2021 (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18), a combined total of 272 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes.

“Those are not just numbers. Those are human lives cut short―families left behind that are now missing mothers, fathers, children, brothers, sisters, grandparents, friends–all deaths that could have been prevented if a driver had not made the decision to drink and drive,” reminds Weaver Hawkins.

According to Kentucky State Police data, there were 48 crashes involving alcohol between March 16 and March 19 last year, resulting in 3 fatalities and 22 injuries. In Fayette County alone, there were six crashes with one fatality and two injuries in the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period last year.

While certain holidays see surges in impaired driving crashes, drunk driving is unfortunately a problem across the country all year long. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 13,384 people were killed in crashes involving alcohol-impaired drivers in 2021, an increase of more than 14% from the 11,718 fatalities in 2020. Fatalities in crashes involving alcohol-impaired drivers continue to represent almost one-third (31%) of the total motor vehicle fatalities in the U.S.

The consequences of driving impaired are not worth the risk. Drunk driving can result in death, fines, jail time, the loss of your driver’s license and higher insurance rates. In addition, driving impaired can result in dozens of other unanticipated expenses, ranging from attorney fees and court costs to lost wages and vehicle towing and repairs.

To prevent senseless tragedies from occurring, AAA offers the following steps to have a safe and happy St. Patrick’s Day celebration:

• If you’re venturing out to a pub or attending a St. Patrick’s Day party, plan ahead for a safe way home before you head out. • Decide whether you’ll drink or you’ll drive – you can’t do both. Driving buzzed is drunk driving. If you feel differently, you drive differently. • If you will drink, designate a sober, reliable driver to get you home safely or plan to call a taxi, ride share, sober friend or family member, or use public transportation. • If you are the designated driver – DO NOT DRINK. Not one, not any. • If you see a driver on the road that you suspect is impaired, pull over to a safe spot and call 911, giving police a description of the vehicle. • And remember, if you see people who are about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get home safely. Don’t worry that they will be angry with you. Better to have a friend temporarily mad at you than lose them forever or have them cause someone else to be injured or killed.

If you’re hosting a party where alcohol is being served, be a responsible host:

• If you are hosting a get-together, include non-alcoholic beverage options. The internet is a great source for festive, non-alcoholic drink recipes for nearly any occasion, including St. Patrick’s Day. • Remember that it takes 40 minutes or longer for alcohol from a drink to be absorbed. • Be a responsible host. Take note of who’s coming, who drinks and who drives. • Make sure all of your guests designate their sober drivers in advance, or help arrange ride-sharing with other sober drivers. • Stop serving alcohol at least an hour before your guests start to leave for home. • Keep numbers or apps for local rideshare and cab companies handy and take the keys away from anyone who is thinking of driving while impaired.

“Drivers are also advised to keep an eye out for pedestrians who have had too much to drink and may jaywalk, wander from the sidewalk into the traffic lane and not obey traffic signals,” said Weaver Hawkins. “Walking while intoxicated can be deadly, as lack of attention and coordination puts impaired pedestrians at risk of getting hit by a vehicle. If you will be walking, be mindful. You still need the ability to use good judgement. Keep an eye out for cars, only cross at intersections and obey walk signals. Too many pedestrians assume vehicles can see them and that all vehicles will obey stop signs and traffic signals. Unfortunately, that is not the case.”

