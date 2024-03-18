Art in Bloom returns to Cincinnati Art Museum April 26-28; 60 floral artists to display their designs

Art in Bloom and its related programming will return to the Cincinnati Art Museum April 26-28. It is an exquisite celebration of fine art and floral designs throughout the museum’s galleries and grounds. Of note, the three-day event will feature world-renowned floral photographer, sugar artist, and author of A Sweet Floral Life, Natasja Sadi.

For the first time since the event’s inception in 2001, a jury determined the final floral artist participants. After reviewing hundreds of applications, the jury selected nearly 60 professional, aspiring and hobby floral artists from across North America to showcase their unique designs during the biennial fundraiser. See a complete list of floral artists on the event webpage.

Jury members included Christopher Griffin, also known as Plant Kween; Kevin Hart, sommelier and owner of Hart & Cru; John Hinger, owner of Quince & Quinn; Teruko Nesbitt, certified teacher of the Sogetsu School of Ikebana; and Michael Thompson, local artist, designer, ethnographer, and poet.

This year’s festivities, led by chair Ann M. Keeling, President of Cristofoli Keeling, Inc., includes family-friendly outdoor programs and diverse events including performances by the Cincinnati Men’s Chorus, a drag brunch featuring The Lady Phaedra and a tea party in partnership with The BonBonerie.

Art in Bloom will prominently feature Natasja Sadi, who will drive theming and activations. The Amsterdam-based floral artist creates arrangements from flowers and photo-realistic sugar flowers that she makes, all inspired by Dutch-masters paintings and many of which are held in Delftware vessels. Follow her Instagram account @cakeatelieramsterdam.

“Our goal for the 2024 Art in Bloom weekend of events was to engage the broader community – from floral artists to diverse audiences who may have never attended Art in Bloom. We have carefully designed themed activations and reimagined how the floral artistry will be highlighted throughout the museum’s galleries – to create unexpected impact and delight,” noted Keeling.

Visitors can enjoy Art in Bloom’s floral displays across the galleries and grounds for free during regular museum hours that weekend (general admission and parking are also free). Some Art in Bloom-related events and programs will require tickets.

The museum recommends that visitors planning to dine at the Terrace Café that weekend make reservations due to anticipated demand. Make reservations by phone (513-639-2986). Picnic in the Park packages can be made by calling 513-639-2986 (if ordered 24 hours in advance).

Reservations are available for docent-led tours of the floral arrangements on Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28 at 11 a.m.; 1 p.m.; and 2:30 p.m. Group tours of 10 or more will need to be reserved with our Tour Coordinator. Please call 513-639-2975 to make arrangements.

