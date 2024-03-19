BCM NKY History Hour to explore TB racing, Derby’s 150th Run for Roses, with Jim Claypool tonight

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the Run for the Roses. A long-standing tradition, The Kentucky Derby celebrates the finest thoroughbred horses and the people who have made it all possible. But how did the greatest two minutes in sports come to be?

Join local author and historian Dr. James Claypool as he uncovers the stories, legends, and milestones that have shaped Kentucky’s enduring legacy in the world of horse racing during the virtual NKY History Hour presentation, Thoroughbred Racing in Kentucky, Tuesday, March 19, 6:30 p.m.

From the dusty tracks of yesteryears to the glitzy racecourses of today, Dr. Claypool will discuss the transformation of the sport and how it has become such a thriving industry in our region.

To register and participate in the free presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum

The event will also be streamed live on BCM's Facebook page

Dr. James Claypool has over 38 years of teaching and administrative service in Kentucky education. A founding father of Northern Kentucky State College/University, he began the athletic program there, was the first to offer full scholarships to female athletes in the south, helped establish the Presidential Scholars scholarships and Paul Sipes Award, established the University Archives and helped form the University’s honors program.

He has served as a media resource on the history of Kentucky and the Kentucky Derby. He has done numerous local radio and television programs and appearances and is a nationally recognized expert and speaker on the Kentucky Derby. He wrote the lyrics for Sunrise at the Downs, a song about the Kentucky Derby on the 2008 album Return to Baptist Alleyway by Dan Knowles. He is a member of three Hall of Fames, including The Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame, the Northern Kentucky University Athletic Hall of Fame and the Northern Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame. He has won numerous awards, including the Kenton County Pioneer Award and Distinguished Alumnus of Centre College.

NKY History Hour programs take place every other Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

