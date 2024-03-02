Behringer-Crawford’s March 5 NKY History Hour to revisit Northern Kentucky’s cinematic past

Perhaps gone, but never forgotten are the days of neighborhood theaters in Northern Kentucky. Scattered throughout Boone, Kenton and Campbell County were wonderful showplaces lining the streets with bright lights featuring classic films, such as Gone With the Wind or box office favorites and double features, Dracula and Frankenstein.

Take a trip through NKY’s cinematic past during the virtual NKY History Hour presentation, NKY Movie Theaters with Don Weber, Tuesday, March 5, 6:30 p.m. Don Weber, a seasoned television reporter with a deep-rooted connection to the region, will guide participants through a visual journey, sharing insights into the evolution of entertainment in the region.

Register and participate in the free presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum online.

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at www.bcmuseum.org.

Weber spent most of his working career covering Northern Kentucky sports from 1986 – 2010 and the Kentucky General Assembly from 2010 – 2018 as a television reporter.

As a child, he remembers going to his neighborhood movie theatre and drive-ins and being fascinated by the experience. As he grew older, he was also interested in history and the remaining old movie palaces still standing in the United States. That interest carried over to exploring and researching movie theatre history in northern Kentucky.

NKY History Hour programs take place every other Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m. They are currently free to the public, but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future.

To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today.

