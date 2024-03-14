Briefs: Adams Law’s Mando admitted to ACTL; Winkler to lead Moyer Elementary; Cirque Italia

Adams Law’s Jeffrey Mando admitted to American College of Trial Lawyers

Mando has become a Fellow of the American college of Trial Lawyers, one of the premier legal associations in North America.

The induction ceremony at which Jeffrey C. Mando became a Fellow took place recently before an audience of approximately 625 during the recent Spring Meeting of College in Phoenix, Arizona.

Founded in 1950, the College is composed of the best of the trial bar from the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Fellowship in the College is extended by invitation only and only after careful investigation to those experience trial lawyers of diverse backgrounds, who have mastered the art of advocacy and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility, and collegiality.

Lawyers must have a minimum of fifteen years trial experience before they can be considered for Fellowship.

Membership in the College cannot exceed one percent of the total lawyer population of any state or province. There are currently approximately 5,800 members in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, including active Fellows, Emeritus Fellows, Judicial Fellows (those who ascended to the bench after their induction) and Honorary Fellows. The College maintains and seeks to improve the standards of trial practice, professionalism, ethics and the administration of justice through education and public statements on independence of the judiciary, trial by jury, respect for the rule of law, access to justice and fair and just representation of all parties to legal proceedings. The College is thus able to speak with balanced voice on important issues affecting the legal profession and the administration of justice.

Mando is a partner in the firm of Adams Law, PLLC and has been in practicing in Covington since 1983. The newly inducted Fellow is a graduate of Salmon P. Chase College of Law.

Fort Thomas Schools names Peter Winkler next principal of Moyer Elementary

The Fort Thomas Independent Schools has announced Peter Winkler has been promoted to principal at Ruth Moyer Elementary School. For two decades, Winkler has served in education and has dedicated the past thirteen years to Moyer: seven as assistant principal and, before that, Winkler was a fifth grade teacher at the school for six years.

“This is such an incredible honor and privilege, as Moyer means the world to me,” Winkler said. “My goal is for all of us to have immense pride in what it means to be a Mustang: in our teaching and learning, our individual and collective growth, how we treat one another and how we represent Moyer in the community. I can’t wait to get started and am so thankful for the opportunity.”

Winkler graduated from the University of North Carolina-Wilmington in 2003 and earned a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Xavier University in 2017. This past January, Dr. Dawn Laber announced that she will retire as principal of Moyer at the end of the 2023-2024 academic year, and in the weeks that followed the Site-Based Decision Making Council (SBDM) conducted a comprehensive search for Moyer’s next principal.

“It became clear to us that the perfect candidate to guide the Mustangs into the future is already a prominent and respected leader in the school community, and I want to congratulate Mr. Winkler on his promotion,” Superintendent Brian Robinson said. “In our interview, Mr. Winkler laid out a very ambitious and attainable vision for everything that Moyer can continue to be, and I am very excited for the future with Mr. Winkler at the helm. It’s a great day to be a Mustang!”

Winkler has proven to be a talented and engaging educator, fully committed to the Tradition of Excellence in Fort Thomas and in particular Moyer Elementary. His dedication to connecting with students and colleagues was noted by a number of references and colleagues, both past and present, from throughout the school district.

“Mr. Winkler has been an integral part of leading school and district-wide initiatives throughout his tenure in the Fort Thomas Independent Schools,” Robinson added. “Our team is confident that he will focus his attention to building upon the tradition of excellence at Moyer and guiding a very talented staff and supportive community to even greater success.”

“I would like to thank Superintendent Robinson and the hiring council at Moyer for the trust they are placing in me,” Winkler said.

In the coming weeks, a public meet-and-greet event with Winkler will be planned at Moyer Elementary School. He takes over as principal on July 1.

Cirque Italia Water Circus Gold to appear at Florence Mall

Cirque Italia Water Circus Gold will bring its show to the Florence Mall from March 21–24.

Cirque Italia’s mission is to provide entertainment suitable for all age groups, where all are welcome, with strictly animal-free shows.

Show times are:

• March 21 – Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

• March 22 – Friday: 7:30 p.m.

• March 23 – Saturday: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

• March 24 – Sunday: 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The show features performers from Argentina, Brazil, Romania, and many other countries. The show features master jugglers, low-wire fanatics, dazzling contortion, wild trampoline antics, and even a wheel of death.

Tickets prices range from $10-$50, and can be purchased online at cirqueitalia.com. Cirque Italia offers one free child admission with every full-priced paying adult ticket in levels two or three. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts, or deals. Attendees can call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for the show.

The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show, and will be open on non-show days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on show days from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased online or by phone at 941-704-8572.