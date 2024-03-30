Brighton Center receives grant from employees of White Castle’s Covington manufacturing plant

Brighton Center on Wednesday announced it has received a $2,000 donation from White Castle’s regional manufacturing plant located in Covington.

The donation was made through White Castle’s Charity of Choice program, which allows the manufacturing facility to donate each quarter to a local nonprofit based upon its safety goals. This is the second time White Castle has selected Brighton Center to receive this donation by putting choice in the hands of their local team members.

As a local organization since 1966, Brighton Center has been transforming lives in the same community as the White Castle manufacturing facility.

“We are truly grateful to White Castle and all the employees who have made this possible,” said Wonda Winkler, Brighton Center president and CEO. “They have clearly seen the impact we have had in this community as we partner with individuals and families on their path to self-sufficiency. White Castle truly exemplifies what is means to be part of Brighton Center’s Community of Support.”

Brighton Center partners with individuals and families of all stages of life, from infants to older adults. Brighton Center provides a uniquely comprehensive range of programs and services, including family and work supports, financial and homeownership services, workforce development services including education, employment, and training programs; substance use recovery services for women; early childhood education; positive youth development; and neighborhood-based programs including housing development.

“Supporting the people and organizations in our communities remains one of the foundational pillars of our family-owned business,” said Erin Shannon, White Castle corporate relations manager and 4th generation family member. “The team members at our Covington manufacturing plant are excited about supporting Brighton Center because of the inspirational impact it has on their neighbors in Northern Kentucky. We’re impressed by Brighton Center’s efforts to make positive change and we’re proud of our team members’ commitment to a wonderful organization.”

Gifts like this have a tremendous impact on individuals like Kylie, a resident at Brighton Center’s Opportunity House, which provides income-aligned housing and wraparound support to youth who may not otherwise have been able to attend post-secondary education.

“Brighton Center and Opportunity House have given me a future I didn’t even think was possible,” she said. “No one in my family before me went to college and I’ll be graduating from Northern Kentucky University with a degree in elementary education. Opportunity House has opened so many doors that I could never have dreamed.”

